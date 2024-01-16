75th Emmy Awards: Robert Pattinson's GF Suki Waterhouse Puts Her Baby Bump On Display, See Pics 

By: Sachin T | January 16, 2024
The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
Among the who’s who was actress Suki Waterhouse, known for Detective Pikachu, Daisy Jones & the Six, and The Divergent Series: Insurgent.
Suki, who is in a relationship with actor Robert Pattinson, flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet.
Suki opted for a racy outfit: a red Valentino cutout gown that showed her baby bump from the sides and was fixed with a knot at the back and a big bow in the front.
She kept her makeup minimal and let her blonde hair down creating that effortless chic look.
Suki announced their pregnancy while performing onstage at Mexico's Corona Capital Festival last year.
Suki and Robert are rumoured to be engaged. However, neither of them has confirmed any of it.
Thanks For Reading!