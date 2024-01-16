75th Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez Slays In A Strapless Sheer Gown On The Red Carpet, See Photos 

By: ANI | January 16, 2024
The 75th Emmy Awards are finally here in 2024. Selena Gomez stole the show on the red carpet in her plunging sheer black sequin gown.
The 'Only Murders in the Building' actor arrived in style on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
Selena's sheer dress featured a black and burgundy-coloured floral with mesh detailing.
For glam, she opted for a statement diamond choker necklace and a dewy makeup look. She kept her hair tied up into a side-parted bun.
Her hit show 'Only Murders in the Building' is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and co-star Martin Short is a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
Meanwhile, actor Selena Gomez is all set for Oscar-nominated director David O Russell's upcoming directorial Linda Ronstadt biopic film.
The musical biopic is currently in pre-production, with producers including James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,' and Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan.
Gomez teased her involvement in the biopic earlier this week by posting a picture of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir 'Simple Dreams' on her Instagram story. No other casting has been announced.
