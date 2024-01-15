Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Know Actor's Net Worth & Most Expensive Things He Owns

By: Sachin T | January 15, 2024
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra will celebrate his 39th birthday on Tuesday (January 16). Ahead of his special day, take a look at the net worth of the Shershaah actor and some of the most expensive things owned by him:
Over the last few years, the actor has managed to gain recognition for his performances in various films like Shershaah, Mission Majnu, Ek Villain and several others
According to the latest available media reports, Sidharth's net worth is Rs 105 crore
The actor reportedly owns a lavish house in Pali Hill, Bandra. The house offers a view of the Arabian Sea. It is designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer, Gauri Khan
After tying the knot with actress Kiara Advani, he has moved in a bungalow which is reportedly worth Rs 70 crore
Those familiar with Sidharth are well aware of his passion for automobiles, earning him the title of a true motor enthusiast
Sidharth owns a Harley Davidson Dyna Fat Bob which s worth nearly Rs 20 lakh
He is also the proud owner of a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, a luxury vehicle that carries a hefty price tag of Rs 2.26 crore
Reportedly, Sidharth also has a Mercedes Maybach S 500 which is worth Rs 1.86 crore
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He also has Karan Johar's Yodha in the pipeline