'Illegal Bachcha Bhi Hai': Faissal Khan Claims Aamir Khan Was In Relationship With Jessica Hines; SZP Actor Has A Child Out Of Wedlock - Watch Video

Faissal Khan / Aamir Khan

On Monday, Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan had organised a press conference to speak about his family and how they tried to prove that he is mentally unstable. Faisal has also claimed that Aamir was in a relationship with a girl named Jessica Hines and they had a child out of wedlock.

Faisal said, "Jab family se main naaraaz hua tha toh maine ek letter likha tha. Family mujhe bolti thi ke tum shaadi karo, bahot pressure aaraha tha. Maine ek letter likha, usme maine har family member ke liye ke 'tum kya ho?' Nikhat, meri sister ki teen baar shaadi hui. Aamir ka shaadi hua tha, divorce hogaya Reena ke saath aur fir unka relation tha Jessica Hines ke saath jiske saath unka illegal bachcha bhi hai, out of wedlock. Toh woh sab maine letter mein likha tha. Kiran ke saath he was living at that time (When I was angry with my family, I wrote a letter. The family used to tell me to get married; there was a lot of pressure. I wrote a letter, in which I wrote to every family member, 'What are you?' Nikhat, my sister, got married three times. Aamir was married, got divorced from Reena, and then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, with whom he also has an illegitimate child, out of wedlock. So I wrote all that in the letter. He was living with Kiran at that time)."

He further revealed, "My mother had got married twice, then my cousin sister had married twice. Toh main bol raha tha ke tum log mujhe kyu saza de rahe ho? Let me live my life how I want. Maine kaafi kuch suna diya, thoda abusive language bhi use kar liya kyuke main gusse mein tha, woh bhi unko bura lag gaya. Kyuke sachchaai bahot kadwi hoti hai. Toh woh logone pressure dal dal ke bola ke yeh pagal hogaya hai. Isko pagal ghoshit kardo. Family politics ki wajahse yeh sab hua tha (My mother had got married twice, then my cousin sister had married twice. So, I was saying 'Why are you guys punishing me?' I told them a lot of things, I also used a little abusive language because I was angry, which also offended them. Because the truth is very bitter. So, those people were putting pressure on me and said that he has gone mad. Declare him mad. All this happened because of family politics)."

Faissal Khan Cuts All The Ties With His Family

Faissal has cut all the ties with his family, and he posted about it on Instagram. He wrote, "Official Announcement With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength."

Faissal Khan Movies

Despite being the brother of Aamir Khan, Faissal Khan failed to have a successful career in Bollywood. He made his debut with the movie Mela and later starred in a few films that failed to make a mark at the box office.