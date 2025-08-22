Punjabi Actor-Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Dies Of Brain Stroke At 65, Last Rites To Be Performed On August 23 In Mohali

Renowned comedian and stalwart of Punjabi cinema, Jaswinder Bhalla, passed away on Friday morning (August 22) at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was 65 years old.

The veteran actor had been unwell for quite some time. According to media reports, he died of brain stroke.

According to several Punjabi media reports, his last rites will be held on August 23 at 12 pm at the Balongi Crematorium in Mohali. A large gathering of fans and fellow artists is expected to pay their final respects.

Punjab lost its laughter today 💔 Dr. Jaswinder Bhalla, the man behind countless smiles and iconic one-liners, is no more. His ‘chankata’ will echo forever. 🕊🙏 pic.twitter.com/SEdwKhVnvH — Eknoor Singh bajwa (@eknoorbajwa90) August 22, 2025

Who was Jaswinder Bhalla?

Bhalla, celebrated for his unique style of humour and memorable characters, has left behind an indelible mark on the Punjabi entertainment industry. The news of his demise has sent waves of grief through the Punjabi film fraternity and his fans.

Bhalla was among the iconic stars who took comedy in Punjabi cinema to new heights. His comic timing, simplicity, and witty dialogues resonated with audiences across generations, leaving smiles on countless faces.

Bhalla won hearts with his performances in films such as Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chalangaa Maarke, Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua, Mel Karade Rabba, Jatt & Juliet, Carry On Jatta, Jind Jaan, and Band Baaje, among many others.