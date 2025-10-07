'If You’re Threatened By Your Co-Stars, Don’t Do That Project': Farzi Fame Bhuvan Arora Slams Insecure Actors

YouTube

Actor Bhuvan Arora, who rose to fame with Farzi alongside Shahid Kapoor, is now seen in ZEE5’s latest release Janaawar. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actor got candid about his early struggles, his evolving perspective on networking, and why he believes insecure actors can ruin the creative spirit on set.

Opening up about the ongoing debate between insiders and outsiders, Bhuvan admitted that while the path may be longer for newcomers without a film background, the ultimate struggle remains the same for everyone once the camera starts rolling. “The access is just a little harder. The path is slightly longer, I feel. But I don’t think it’s easy for anybody, yaar. End of the day, the opportunity might be different in terms of timeline - kisi ko jaldi mil jayega, kisi ko late mil jayega. But once you reach the set, everyone has to put in the same effort. If you don’t, there’s no benefit,” Bhuvan said.

“If you belong to a film family, you probably have better access to people. You can reach out more easily. As somebody who doesn’t come from the industry, people are of different natures. For years, I would never message people, sometimes out of arrogance, sometimes because I felt awkward. But now I look back and think, why not? I should have. Jab jaago, tabhi savera. So yes, access is easier for some, but once you’re in front of the camera, the journey is equally hard for everyone. You have to prove your worth.”

When asked if insecurity among co-actors affects performance, Bhuvan didn’t hold back. He called insecurity “venomous” and urged the industry to collectively move towards encouragement rather than competition. “If you are being insecure, people will see through you. Maybe not in one project, but in another. It’s a venomous thing for an actor to be insecure. It’s high time we uplift each other. We can all coexist - there’s no reason for anyone to feel threatened. If you think someone will overshadow you, don’t be part of that project. Everyone can sense these things. If you’re already feeling threatened, how will you be honest to the job? I think as an industry, we need to support and uplift each other.”

Reflecting on his own journey from background roles to leading parts, Bhuvan shared a heartfelt message for all aspiring artists still waiting for their breakthrough. “Maybe I’m standing in the front now and there are two-three people in the back. But I’ve been in the back too. It’s taken a lot of hard work to come to the foreground. Because I’ve been there, I genuinely hope everyone standing behind today comes forward soon. I pray that for them. It’s high time we all understand this - quality work can co-exist.”