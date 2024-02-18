Inspired By Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'? 2 Held For Printing Counterfeit Notes In Pune's Hinjawadi | Representative Image

It appears that the highly acclaimed OTT show 'Farzi' featuring Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has had an unexpected influence on three youths in Pune's Hinjawadi area. In the show, Kapoor's character, Sunny, engages in counterfeiting but manages to evade consequences. However, the aspirations of the three Pune youths were short-lived, as they were apprehended by the Hinjawadi Police.

According to police information, Abhishek Rajendra Kakade (20) and Omkar Ramakrishna Tekam (18), both residents of Maan near Hinjawadi, along with their 17-year-old accomplice, were detained on Friday afternoon for printing and attempting to circulate counterfeit Indian currency notes.

Counterfeit notes with a face value of ₹1.10 lakh were seized from their possession, along with a computer and a printer. The police were tipped off about their activities.

An official said, “The two youngsters are school dropouts and belong to poor family backgrounds. They needed money to meet their personal expenses. This is when they came up with the idea of printing counterfeit currency notes. They bought a scanner and printer a few days ago. The two youths, along with their minor accomplice, then started printing counterfeit Indian currency notes and attempted to circulate them." “We are checking if they circulated some of the counterfeit notes before the arrest,” he added.