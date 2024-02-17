PHOTOS: Isha Foundation Trains 11,000 Indian Army Soldiers In Classical Hatha Yoga; Sadhguru Attends Closing Ceremony In Pune

By: Aakash Singh | February 17, 2024
The closing ceremony of the “Yoga for Stress Management and Holistic Wellness” programme for serving Indian Army soldiers, conducted in collaboration with Isha Foundation, took place on Friday in Pune
The ceremony, held at the Milkha Singh Sports Complex, was graced by Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, and Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command, along with 10,000 Army personnel and family members
The event was also live-streamed across the Southern Command units, with 40,000 soldiers virtually joining the event
As part of the collaboration with the Southern Command, over 11,000 serving soldiers underwent a week-long Classical Hatha Yoga training by Isha Hatha Yoga teachers in 23 locations across 9 states falling under the jurisdiction of the command
Classical Hatha Yoga practices such as Surya Kriya and Angamardana were taught to the soldiers
In addressing the massive gathering, Sadhguru emphasised, “It is my privilege, and the privilege of all our teachers, to have in some way been useful to the forces.”
Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh expressed his appreciation for achieving the desired objective of training over 10,000 soldiers in Hatha Yoga and elucidated the benefits of Yoga
Isha Foundation launched the programme last year in collaboration with the Southern Command on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. The collaboration aims to bring holistic wellness to the soldiers, who otherwise undergo a lot of stress under testing conditions
