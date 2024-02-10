PMC's Pune Flower Show: Venue, Ticket, Timings, Dates - Check Out in Photos!

By: Anand Chaini | February 10, 2024
PMC's 42nd Annual Fruits, Flowers, and Vegetables Competition is underway at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden, Shivajinagar
Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar inaugurated the exhibition on the occasion of PMC's anniversary
The exhibition, open to the public, aims to raise awareness about the significance of trees and plants
With 12 sections and 216 subdivisions, the event includes diverse competitions like flower arrangements and vegetable displays
It will be open on Sunday from 8am to 8pm
The event also has several competitions on flowers and vegetables arrangement
Notable attractions encompass dahlias, orchids, anthuriums, gerbera roses, and both seasonal and perennial flowers
The prize distribution ceremony for competition winners is scheduled for 5 pm at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden
Replicas of various garden types are on display for the public to appreciate