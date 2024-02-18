Pune Viral Video: Chironomid Larvae Found Inside Hinjawadi Man's Water Purifier, X Users Express Concern | Videograb

Residents of Blue Ridge Township in Pune's Hinjawadi were alarmed to discover numerous Chironomid larvae in their drinking water, with many stuck on the sediment filter of a resident’s purifier.

Chironomid larvae, commonly known as “non-biting midges” as adults and “bloodworms” in their larval stage, are closely related to mosquitoes.

The resident recorded a video of the incident and shared it with a user named Jaideep Baphna (@jbaphna) on X (formerly Twitter), who subsequently posted it on X on February 15. Baphna’s post sparked a discussion among social media users.

Expressing concern over the situation, Baphna stated, “If these mosquito cousins have reached Wakad and Hinjawadi, it means the river is slowly losing its capacity to fight back.” He also mentioned that approximately 20% of the 800 flats in the township have reported the presence of these red-hued larvae, indicating potential water quality issues.

"While this is happening, instead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), cleaning the water, they are focussed on useless concretisation under Riverfront Development (RFD). Such projects destroy riparian ecology and worsen these issues. Pune Municipal Commissioner has repeatedly ignored citizen pleas to stop the destruction of riverbanks through RFD and prioritise water, sewage, drainage, garbage, hyacinth, mosquitoes, malaria, dengue, and numerous other issues," wrote Baphna.

Meanwhile, X users expressed concern over the Chironomid larvae finding in the drinking water. A user sarcastically remarked, "Waah. This is happening in Hinjawadi IT Park. One of the most developed areas of Pune. Well done administration." "Finding them in the water filter is frightening. Take care, Pune," wrote another user. While another user pointed out that the area "doesn't come under either PMC or PCMC; it is under Hinjawadi Gram Panchayat".

Waah this is happening in Hinjewadi it park one of the most developed area of Pune well done administration 👍 — Nilofer (@soundless2020) February 15, 2024

Finding them on the water filter is frightening . Take care Pune . — siestatweets (@siestatweets) February 15, 2024

Blue ridge township neither comes under PMC nor PCMC it is under hingewadi gram panchayat and stop ranting on infra development. I stayed in Baner -Balewadi and so such issue limited water supplied by PMC — Rohit ➰ (@Nimma_Rohit) February 15, 2024

A layman, but a sincere question. Do people get water directly from the river? I thought they get it from the dam after being treated. So what exactly is the actual source of the issue? Treatment plants or water pipelines? — Gaurav Mahajan 🇮🇳 (@iGauravMahajan) February 15, 2024

Release fishes .. all will be clean in a few days — Kalyan Bhowmick 🇮🇳 (@kalyan_kol) February 15, 2024

I agree with you river needs to be cleaned but don’t you think this issue is with you building storage as when PMC send any water to tap they does the purifications .! Just a question for better understanding — vishal (@vdvishal) February 15, 2024

Thanks for this! At home, I was called an extreme, when I had put in 2 such filters in-line before water went into Aquaguard!



What's worse is that most of the "Bisleri" water bottles filtering & fulfilling plants are in this and upstream areas! — Ajay Date (दाते) (@AJShreeD) February 15, 2024