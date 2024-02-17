Ola, Uber Strike In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad From February 20 Called Off | File Photo

The indefinite strike called by app-based cab drivers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, scheduled to start on February 20, has been called off.

According to a press release from the Baghtoy Rickshawala Auto Union, the strike has been postponed. "On Friday, the State Transport Commissioner instructed the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) to fully implement the Centre's Cab Aggregator Rules and not selectively, taking into account the drivers' problems," the release stated.

"Consequently, the Pune RTO has issued show cause notices to Ola and Uber based on the drivers' complaints. Additionally, a meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the Collector on February 21," it further added.

Earlier, the Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA) had established new fares on January 3, under the authority of then-Collector Rajesh Deshmukh. These regulations set a base fare of ₹37 for the first 1.5 km, followed by ₹25 per subsequent km in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Baramati.

However, Keshav Kshirsagar, President of the Indian Gig Workers Front and Baghtoy Rickshawala Auto Union, pointed out that companies have yet to adjust cab fares. Consequently, they had planned for a significant demonstration in front of the Pune RTO on February 20, along with the suspension of services until new fares are implemented.