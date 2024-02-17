Tragic! 3 Burn To Death After Car Catches Fire In Major Accident On Pune-Nashik Highway | Sourced

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning along the Pune-Nashik Highway, three individuals lost their lives after their car burst into flames following a collision with a stationary container. Officials provided details of the unfortunate accident, which occurred at Bhorarwadi Tambe Mala, three kilometres south of Manchar.

According to the information received from the police, the collision involved a car, a tempo, and a stationary container. The impact of the crash was so severe that the car immediately caught fire, leaving the occupants unable to escape. The identities of the deceased have not been confirmed, but they are believed to be three youths from Rakshewadi in Khed taluka. Thankfully, the drivers of both the car and the tempo survived.

Residents and the police collaborated to extricate the bodies from the burning car and transfer them to a nearby hospital. After undergoing post-mortem examinations, the bodies will be released to the respective families.

The Manchar Police Station's investigative team, comprising Police Inspector Arun Phuge, Police Sub-Inspector Someshwar Shete, and Police Naik Rajendra Hille, is probing the incident.

The aftermath of the accident led to a traffic jam in the area, which the police swiftly managed to clear.