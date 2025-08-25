 After Successful Pilot, 'Abhivyakti' Project To Be Implemented In 497 Ashram And Eklavya Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAfter Successful Pilot, 'Abhivyakti' Project To Be Implemented In 497 Ashram And Eklavya Schools

After Successful Pilot, 'Abhivyakti' Project To Be Implemented In 497 Ashram And Eklavya Schools

In the academic year 2024-25, the pilot project 'Abhivyakti' was implemented in 200 ashram schools in Amravati, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik Additional Commissionerate. The project reached 200 teachers and about 10,000 students.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
After Successful Pilot, 'Abhivyakti' Project To Be Implemented In 497 Ashram And Eklavya Schools |

A MoU spanning three years has been signed with the 'Foundation of Arts for Social Change in India' (Slam Out Loud) organisation to implement the 'Abhivyakti' project based on social and emotional education in government ashram schools and Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state, based on the concept of Secretary of the Tribal Development Department Vijay Waghmare. 

The project will be a new era of art education for Scheduled Tribe students admitted to government ashram schools and Eklavya schools. Through this, students will get a platform to express their feelings and art.

In the academic year 2024-25, the pilot project 'Abhivyakti' was implemented in 200 ashram schools in Amravati, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik Additional Commissionerate. The project reached 200 teachers and about 10,000 students. 

Due to the success of this project, tribal students have shown their talent by participating in renowned art festivals like 'Kabir' in Pune and 'Spoken' and 'Love Button' in Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region
Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven IITs
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven IITs
Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO
Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO

After the success of the pilot project, the 'Abhivyakti' project will now be expanded to 497 government ashram schools and 37 Eklavya model residential schools. The project will cover about 58 thousand students. 

The three-day training of 534 teachers in the first phase of the project will start from 8 September 2025. Meanwhile, the MoU ceremony was attended by Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, Deputy Commissioner Santosh Thube, Slam Out Loud's Neha Rathi, Ashwini Sawant, Kalyani Dadmal, Rahul Rai and UNDP's Amrita Bhalerao.

“The 'Abhivyakti' project is focusing on the social and emotional education of students. It has become a platform for tribal students of Government Ashram School and Eklavya Model Residential School to perform art. Through this platform, students will get an opportunity to express themselves,” said Leena Bansod, Commissioner, Tribal Development Commissionerate.

“Socio-emotional education is important for tribal students. Through 'Abhivyakti', students are understanding themselves and their society. They are expressing their feelings through art forms that are at the core of tribal culture. These are symbols of the rich tribal cultural heritage,” explained Neha Rathi, Director, Slam Out Loud.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teacher & Student Drown At Jogeshwari Kund In Ellora Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teacher & Student Drown At Jogeshwari Kund In Ellora Caves

After Successful Pilot, 'Abhivyakti' Project To Be Implemented In 497 Ashram And Eklavya Schools

After Successful Pilot, 'Abhivyakti' Project To Be Implemented In 497 Ashram And Eklavya Schools

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Unveils Comprehensive Ganeshotsav Action Plan, Special Cleanliness Drives...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Unveils Comprehensive Ganeshotsav Action Plan, Special Cleanliness Drives...

Who Is Atharva Sudame & Why Did The Pune-Based Content Creator Delete His Latest Ganeshotsav Reel?

Who Is Atharva Sudame & Why Did The Pune-Based Content Creator Delete His Latest Ganeshotsav Reel?

Pune VIDEO: MNS Demands Immediate Opening Of Sinhagad Road Flyover; Multiple Workers Detained During...

Pune VIDEO: MNS Demands Immediate Opening Of Sinhagad Road Flyover; Multiple Workers Detained During...