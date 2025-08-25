After Successful Pilot, 'Abhivyakti' Project To Be Implemented In 497 Ashram And Eklavya Schools |

A MoU spanning three years has been signed with the 'Foundation of Arts for Social Change in India' (Slam Out Loud) organisation to implement the 'Abhivyakti' project based on social and emotional education in government ashram schools and Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state, based on the concept of Secretary of the Tribal Development Department Vijay Waghmare.

The project will be a new era of art education for Scheduled Tribe students admitted to government ashram schools and Eklavya schools. Through this, students will get a platform to express their feelings and art.

In the academic year 2024-25, the pilot project 'Abhivyakti' was implemented in 200 ashram schools in Amravati, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik Additional Commissionerate. The project reached 200 teachers and about 10,000 students.

Due to the success of this project, tribal students have shown their talent by participating in renowned art festivals like 'Kabir' in Pune and 'Spoken' and 'Love Button' in Mumbai.

After the success of the pilot project, the 'Abhivyakti' project will now be expanded to 497 government ashram schools and 37 Eklavya model residential schools. The project will cover about 58 thousand students.

The three-day training of 534 teachers in the first phase of the project will start from 8 September 2025. Meanwhile, the MoU ceremony was attended by Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, Deputy Commissioner Santosh Thube, Slam Out Loud's Neha Rathi, Ashwini Sawant, Kalyani Dadmal, Rahul Rai and UNDP's Amrita Bhalerao.

“The 'Abhivyakti' project is focusing on the social and emotional education of students. It has become a platform for tribal students of Government Ashram School and Eklavya Model Residential School to perform art. Through this platform, students will get an opportunity to express themselves,” said Leena Bansod, Commissioner, Tribal Development Commissionerate.

“Socio-emotional education is important for tribal students. Through 'Abhivyakti', students are understanding themselves and their society. They are expressing their feelings through art forms that are at the core of tribal culture. These are symbols of the rich tribal cultural heritage,” explained Neha Rathi, Director, Slam Out Loud.