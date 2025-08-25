Jalna District Collector Ashima Mittal Distributes Shelter & Hygiene Kits To 300 Rain-Affected Citizens | Sourced

Jalna: On Monday, District Collector Ashima Mittal distributed shelter-cum-hygiene kits to 300 people affected by rain at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Justice Hall.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with the NGO Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD) and Amazon. Each kit included essential items such as tarpaulin sheets, mats, mosquito nets, toothpaste, and other hygiene materials.

Speaking at the event, District Collector Mittal appreciated the efforts of CARD for its yeoman service in providing timely support to families affected by heavy rains. She stressed that such initiatives help reduce the hardships faced by vulnerable sections during natural calamities.

The program was attended by Jalna City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Santosh Khandekar, Assistant Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department Raju Edke, Auditor Snehal Mudale, CARD Secretary Pushkaraj Tayade, Sonia Telgad, and Nikhil Baheti, among others.

An introductory speech was given by Pushkaraj Tayade, while Dr. Ramdas Nihal conducted the proceedings.