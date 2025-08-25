 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teacher & Student Drown At Jogeshwari Kund In Ellora Caves
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A picnic turned tragic when a student slipped into the water of Jogeshwari Kund at Ellora Caves and his teacher, in an attempt to save him, drowned as well.

The deceased have been identified as Chetan Sanjay Pagade (17, from Itkheda) and Rajvardhan Ashok Wankhede (30). The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Wankhede, a native of Kinola taluka in Buldhana district and currently living in Itkheda, worked as a teacher at a private tuition class. On Sunday, he and nine students went for a picnic to Ellora Caves. They went to the Jogeshwari Kund area, and Chetan slipped into the water. Without a second thought, Wankhede jumped into the water in an attempt to save him. However, Chetan panicked and held Wankhede tightly, and both drowned.

The other teachers and students shouted for help. The security guards of the caves and some local shepherds rushed to the spot and pulled both of them out of the water. They were immediately rushed to the primary health centre in Ellora, where doctors declared them dead after an examination.

