Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat Appeals For DJ-Free Ganeshotsav In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "Ganeshotsav has been declared as the state festival from this year. The police and the district administration have made proper preparations to celebrate the festival. The Ganesh Mandals should also participate and, instead of DJs, the festival should be celebrated with traditional musical instruments. Let's celebrate a DJ-free festival in the district," appealed Maharashtra's social justice and district guardian minister, Sanjay Shirsat. He was speaking during the peace coordination committee meeting held at MIT College on Sunday.

MLC Ambadas Danve, MP Dr. Kalyan Kale, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth, District Collector Dilip Swami, CP Praveen Pawar, Ganesh Mahasangh founder-president Pruthiviraj Pawar, and the presidents and officials of various Ganesh Mandals were present.

Shirsat further said that the administration has prepared for the Ganesh Festival by resolving several problems. The Ganesh Mandals should celebrate a DJ-free Ganesh Festival so that families and senior citizens coming to see the Ganesh idols can enjoy the festival. Instead of DJs, traditional bands should be used. The police administration has been directed to restrict the sale of narcotic drugs and take strict action against it, he said.

All political parties, leaders, and residents should come together to celebrate the festival and lead the district toward progress and development while maintaining peace and harmony, Shirsat appealed.

Ambadas Danve directed that the municipal corporation should make artificial lakes available at various places for Ganesh idol immersion and that the police administration should ensure that law and order are maintained during the festival.

Dr. Kale, Dr. Karad, and others also suggested measures to celebrate Ganeshotsav peacefully.

Sreekanth said that some permissions for the Ganesh Mandals will be issued free of charge, for which the Mandals should provide information. The corporation has undertaken the work of filling potholes on the roads, and facilities like water, ambulances, medical treatment, lighting, Nirmalya collection, and mobile toilets will be provided during the festival season, he said.

CP Pawar appealed to the public not to use DJs and laser lights and not to post objectionable messages on social media, which can hamper communal harmony.