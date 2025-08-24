Filmmaker Chandrakant Kulkarni Shares Memories Of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar At Jigisha Natya Sahavas | Instagram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Jigisha has become a way of life. The roots of all who have worked here are deeply grounded. This region was once steeped in poverty, but as we passed through those hardships, the struggles we faced gave us strength,” said noted film director Chandrakant Kulkarni.

He was speaking during the Jigisha Natya Sahavas program, organised in collaboration with Jigisha, Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM), and the Marathwada Art, Culture, and Film Foundation, which featured a special book-reading session at the V. Shantaram Auditorium on Saturday.

The session highlighted the book “Chandrakant Kulkarni Presents...” through live readings by Kulkarni and actress Pratiksha Lonkar. Lonkar read an essay on actress Mukta Barve, while Kulkarni shared his memories of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Kulkarni said that those associated with Jigisha work without expectations. “The thought here is never about what one will gain, but rather what the best and most talented within us can contribute.”