 Pune Rural Police Invoke MCOCA Against Notorious Mohite Gang In Maval Taluka
Action has been taken against Kiran Eknath Mohite (age 29), Eknath Arjun Mohite (age 53), Ravindra Laxman Mohite (age 33), Mayur aka Chanya Bajrang Modhave (age 26), Karan Ramesh Pawar (age 25), and Sushant Anil Sable (age 24). All of them are residents of Maval Taluka

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Pune Rural Police Invoke MCOCA Against Notorious Mohite Gang In Maval Taluka | File Photo

Pune: Pune Rural Police have slapped notorious goon Kiran Mohite and his gang with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) of 1999, officials said on Sunday. Special Inspector General (IG) for Kolhapur Range, Sunil Phulari, authorised this action. Mohite and his gang are active in Pune's Maval Taluka and have a record of serious offences in Pune, Satara, and Raigad districts.

A police official said, "Currently, gang leader Kiran Mohite is absconding, but the search for him is ongoing. This gang has serious offences registered against them, including attempted murder, extortion, robbery, and others. A total of nine serious crimes are registered against them."

According to police reports, in November 2024, a case was registered against the Mohite Gang at Vadgaon Police Station (Maval) for an attack on a man in a hotel. A total of five accused were arrested in this case, with two currently absconding. All of them are in judicial custody currently.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill proposed slapping MCOCA on them. Special IG Sunil Phulari accepted this proposal. Sub Divisional Police Officer Gajanan Tompe is investigating the matter further.

