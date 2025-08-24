Pune VIDEO: Hinjawadi Police Register Case Against Flynaut SaaS Private Limited For Duping 500 Freshers; CEO Upesh Patil Arrested | File Photo

Hinjawadi: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered a case against Flynaut Saas Private Limited for duping around 500 freshers by promising them placements and projects. Its CEO, Umesh Patil, was arrested by Hinjawadi Police late Saturday night.

A case has been registered against Umesh Ranjit Patil and company director Punam Upesh Patil, both residents of Hinjawadi Phase 2, under the BNS Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), and 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of Hinjawadi Police Station, said, "According to a complaint registered by Mayur Wagh, a case has been registered against Umesh Patil and others from Flynaut Saas Private Limited. They made promises of large-package placements and took ₹1.5 to ₹3 lakh per person from every fresher."

Pandhare further said, "They were told to pay this money and were given offer letters. They gave them training for the first couple of months and paid them a stipend, but since then, they haven't paid these freshers any money, making this a financial fraud."

A police official said, "Around 20 complaints were received against company CEO Umesh Patil. The company was closed, and this was done by the accused for his own personal financial gain. Preliminary reports claim that around 300 to 500 people have fallen for this fake scheme."

Police Inspector (Crime) Rushikesh Ghadage is investigating the matter further. Hinjawadi Police have urged that if anyone has been duped by this person, they should file a complaint with Hinjawadi Police.

The incident came to light around 10 days ago when the duped freshers went to the Forum of IT Employees (FITE). Its president, Pavanjit Mane, led those freshers and filed a complaint with both the Hinjawadi Police and the Labour Commissioner's Office.

Pavanjit Mane said, "Flynaut Saas Private Limited has duped around 400 freshers. We urge the other freshers to either contact FITE or visit Hinjawadi Police Station and file a complaint. FITE wants the accused to repay the freshers' money as soon as possible." Mane and the freshers were present at Hinjawadi Police Station when the accused, Patil, was arrested.