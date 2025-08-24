 Pune VIDEO: Hinjawadi Police Register Case Against Flynaut SaaS Private Limited For Duping 500 Freshers; CEO Upesh Patil Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: Hinjawadi Police Register Case Against Flynaut SaaS Private Limited For Duping 500 Freshers; CEO Upesh Patil Arrested

Pune VIDEO: Hinjawadi Police Register Case Against Flynaut SaaS Private Limited For Duping 500 Freshers; CEO Upesh Patil Arrested

A case has been registered against Umesh Ranjit Patil, a resident of Pune, under the BNS Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), and 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: Hinjawadi Police Register Case Against Flynaut SaaS Private Limited For Duping 500 Freshers; CEO Upesh Patil Arrested | File Photo

Hinjawadi: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered a case against Flynaut Saas Private Limited for duping around 500 freshers by promising them placements and projects. Its CEO, Umesh Patil, was arrested by Hinjawadi Police late Saturday night.

A case has been registered against Umesh Ranjit Patil and company director Punam Upesh Patil, both residents of Hinjawadi Phase 2, under the BNS Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), and 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of Hinjawadi Police Station, said, "According to a complaint registered by Mayur Wagh, a case has been registered against Umesh Patil and others from Flynaut Saas Private Limited. They made promises of large-package placements and took ₹1.5 to ₹3 lakh per person from every fresher."

Pandhare further said, "They were told to pay this money and were given offer letters. They gave them training for the first couple of months and paid them a stipend, but since then, they haven't paid these freshers any money, making this a financial fraud."

FPJ Shorts
ICSI CS June Session 2025: Professional, Executive Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Details Here
ICSI CS June Session 2025: Professional, Executive Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Details Here
'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; VIDEO
'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; VIDEO
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K
Read Also
One Lakh Stray Dogs in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 11,000 Bite Cases in 4 Months — What’s the Status of...
article-image

A police official said, "Around 20 complaints were received against company CEO Umesh Patil. The company was closed, and this was done by the accused for his own personal financial gain. Preliminary reports claim that around 300 to 500 people have fallen for this fake scheme."

Police Inspector (Crime) Rushikesh Ghadage is investigating the matter further. Hinjawadi Police have urged that if anyone has been duped by this person, they should file a complaint with Hinjawadi Police.

Read Also
Pune Pub Raid Video: MNS Shuts Down Freshers' Party For Serving Alcohol To Minor Students Of 3...
article-image

The incident came to light around 10 days ago when the duped freshers went to the Forum of IT Employees (FITE). Its president, Pavanjit Mane, led those freshers and filed a complaint with both the Hinjawadi Police and the Labour Commissioner's Office.

Pavanjit Mane said, "Flynaut Saas Private Limited has duped around 400 freshers. We urge the other freshers to either contact FITE or visit Hinjawadi Police Station and file a complaint. FITE wants the accused to repay the freshers' money as soon as possible." Mane and the freshers were present at Hinjawadi Police Station when the accused, Patil, was arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune VIDEOS: 200 Families On Alandi Road Face Misery After Drain Overflow As Dirty Water Enters...

Pune VIDEOS: 200 Families On Alandi Road Face Misery After Drain Overflow As Dirty Water Enters...

Pune: Charity Commissioner's Office Orders 24/7 Help Desks For Indigent Patients In Charitable...

Pune: Charity Commissioner's Office Orders 24/7 Help Desks For Indigent Patients In Charitable...

Pune VIDEO: Parents Protest After 11-Year-Old Girl’s Death In Hinjawadi Road Accident; Allege...

Pune VIDEO: Parents Protest After 11-Year-Old Girl’s Death In Hinjawadi Road Accident; Allege...

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Inspects Key Ganpati Mandal Locations

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Inspects Key Ganpati Mandal Locations

Ganpatis Of Pune: Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganpati – History, Significance & Legacy

Ganpatis Of Pune: Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganpati – History, Significance & Legacy