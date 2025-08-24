 Nashik: ‘New Policies For 12 Sectors To Boost State’s Industrial Development,’ Says Maharashtra Industries Secretary Dr. P. Anbalgan
The new 12 sectors will include aerospace, bio-manufacturing, bio-plastics, meditech, leather-non-leather goods, textiles and apparel, MSME, data centres, information technology and agritech and will be implemented in the next three months.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
“New policies for twelve different sectors will be implemented in the next three months to boost the industrial development of the state,” said Dr. P. Anbalgan, Secretary (Industries), Government of Maharashtra, while speaking at the ‘AIMA Index 2025’ event organised by the state government and Nashik-based Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) on Friday, Aug 22.

“The new 12 sectors will include aerospace, bio-manufacturing, bio-plastics, meditech, leather-non-leather goods, textiles and apparel, MSME, data centres, information technology and agritech. These new policies will be implemented in the next three months,” said Anbalgan.

Development Commissioner Deependra Singh Kushwaha, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, AIMA President Lalit Boob, Mahakumbh President Varun Talwar, Manish Rawal, Pramod Wagh and office bearers were present on the occasion.

10 per cent investment in Nashik

Anbalgan said, “The government has decided to focus on various factors to take the state's economy to one lakh crore dollars. Sector-wise policy is a part of it. Many changes have been made to an industry-friendly policy by prioritising ease of doing business.” 

“A total of twenty laws related to the industry and labour sector will be studied, and 500 provisions will be removed from them. Investment agreements worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been signed in the state, of which 10 per cent investment will be made in Nashik,” explained Anbalgan. 

He also informed that radical reforms are also being made in the labour law, and a proposal in this regard will be presented in the next cabinet meeting.

Development Commissioner Deependra Singh Kushwaha gave information about various policies of the government through audio-visual media. He cited Sahyadri Farms and Sula Wine and said that Nashik has the potential to create international brands.

'AIMA Index 2025' in November

AIMA President Lalit Boob informed that the 'AIMA Index 2025' exhibition was organised from 28th November to 1st December. He said that more than 350 stalls will be set up in this exhibition, out of which 115 stalls have been booked in advance.

