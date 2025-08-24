Pune VIDEO: Parents Protest After 11-Year-Old Girl’s Death In Hinjawadi Road Accident; Allege Negligence By Builder & Police | Video Screengrab

Hinjawadi: The family of an 11-year-old girl who died in the Hinjawadi Road accident in a collision with a cement mixer have started a protest, demanding justice for their deceased daughter. The protest took place in Hinjawadi Phase 2 on Saturday. The parents are accusing a builder and the police of negligence.

The tragedy occurred on August 12. Pratyusha Santosh Borate, age 11 years, a resident of Hinjawadi, was seated behind her mother on an Activa two-wheeler when a cement mixer collided with them. The girl fell and was run over by the heavy vehicle. She died on the spot. Her mother was severely injured.

Hinjawadi police have already filed a case against the mixer's driver and owner. They were arrested. However, the girl's father, Santosh Borate, says this is not enough. He claims the death was a "murder." Pratyusha's parents claim that despite heavy vehicles being banned in the city limits, the driver still drove the mixer and then the accident happened. The parents' main demand is for a case to be registered against the prominent builder based in Hinjawadi whose work the mixer truck was allegedly doing. They have argued that the heavy vehicles are banned in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) jurisdiction from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Still, he says, the builder’s vehicles operate freely.



The family has been fighting for justice for 15 days. They have written letters to the Chief Minister and other elected officials. They have also held protests. During one protest at a builder's project inauguration on Saturday, the parents allege they were pushed away by bouncers. They also claim some police officers pressured them to leave.

The parents claim that the builder is responsible due to his negligence. He claims he has submitted the evidence to the police, but still, the police are not taking any action.

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of the Hinjawadi Police Station said a case of "culpable homicide" has been filed against the driver and owner. The supervisor who authorised the truck to travel has also been booked. He added that they are seeking legal advice from the district public prosecutor regarding the builder’s liability under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act of 2016 before taking further action.