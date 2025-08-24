Nashik: MLA Pravin Darekar Vows To Empower Credit Institutions In Maharashtra, Cites Central Govt's Support For Cooperatives

Nashik: MLA Praveen Darekar Vows To Empower Credit Institutions In Maharashtra, Cites Central Govt's Support For Cooperatives |

“There are many questions for credit institutions. Running cooperatives is not easy; many difficulties have to be faced. In the coming time, we will study the cooperative movement in the state and try to give direction to this movement,” said Maharashtra State Cooperative Union President MLA Pravin Darekar while speaking at the inauguration of a one-day training workshop organised by the Nashik District Urban Cooperative Credit Institutions Federation on Sunday (August 24).

On this occasion, MLAs Rahul Dhikle and Saroj Ahire, Honourary Secretary of Raigad Cooperative Society Ramdas More, Camp Organisers Sunil Dhikle, District President of BJP Nashik Metropolitan Sunil Kedar, Deputy Registrar Sandeep Jadhav, Cooperative Trainer Nitin Wani, Former District Deputy Registrar of Satara Janardan Shinde, District Deputy Registrar of Ratnagiri Sopan Shinde, Former General Manager of Akola District Bank R. S. Bodkhe and other cooperative activists were present.

Darekar said, "We have brought a self-redevelopment scheme in Mumbai. About 20-22 buildings have come up in Mumbai through this scheme. This is the strength of cooperatives."

“The profit earned by the developer is determined by the district bank of the cooperative society. He gets protection from the government, and the dream of a house is fulfilled in the life of the common man, Darekar added.

Therefore, credit institutions can bring about a 'valuable revolution' in the lives of farmers and the common man. "There are many credit institutions in the state. Unlike some banks, the turnover of credit institutions is not high. So the government also assured all necessary assistance to empower these credit institutions," said Darekar.

Importance of cooperation from the Centre

Darekar said that the Central Government has given importance to cooperation. Earlier, there was no cooperative account at the Centre. Cooperation was considered a small part of the agricultural sector.

However, on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a cooperative account was created at the Centre. Amit Shah kept this account with himself.

“Today, the cooperative policy has come, and more help is being provided to cooperatives in the country through the Centre than before. The Centre has a positive approach towards cooperation, and we will try to give direction to this movement through the government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Darekar explained.

‘Strengthening Cooperatives is Necessary’

Darekar said, "It is necessary to strengthen cooperative societies. Those societies should become empowered, the government should do the necessary things to solve their problems, and for this, as the president of the association, which is the apex body in Maharashtra, I will definitely try."

Cooperative societies in rural and urban areas need to come together and strengthen the Cooperatives. He also assured to submit a comprehensive report to the state government after understanding the problems of cooperative societies, federations and credit unions.