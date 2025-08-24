 Apple To Open Its First Official Store In Pune's KOPA Mall This September
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneApple To Open Its First Official Store In Pune's KOPA Mall This September

Apple To Open Its First Official Store In Pune's KOPA Mall This September

Apple, the US technology giant, will be opening its first official store in Pune’s KOPA Mall in Koregaon Park in September.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Apple To Open Its First Official Store In Pune's KOPA Mall This September | Pixabay

Apple, the US technology giant, will be opening its first official store in Pune’s KOPA Mall in Koregaon Park in September.

It will be the fourth exclusive retail store of Apple in the country, after Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Pune’s new store will be a 10,000 sq ft flagship outlet. 

It is expected that be inauguration of Pune’s store will be attended by Senior Apple executives from the United States. Moreover, the launch event is anticipated to draw attention as it precedes Apple’s annual global launch on September 9, where the company will disclose its latest iPhone model. 

Read Also
Pune Pub Raid Video: MNS Shuts Down Freshers' Party For Serving Alcohol To Minor Students Of 3...
article-image

Work at KOPA Mall is in full swing and fenced up, while interior work is in the final stages. 

FPJ Shorts
JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2025: PET/PST Results Out At jkssb.nic.in; Details Here
JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2025: PET/PST Results Out At jkssb.nic.in; Details Here
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra Society To Be Redeveloped; Sri Lotus Plans ₹2,000 Crore Luxury Project By FY27
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra Society To Be Redeveloped; Sri Lotus Plans ₹2,000 Crore Luxury Project By FY27
Postman Will Now Bring Mutual Funds Too, 1 Lakh Postmen To Get Training – Investments Possible Via Post Office
Postman Will Now Bring Mutual Funds Too, 1 Lakh Postmen To Get Training – Investments Possible Via Post Office
'Bullets Went Through My Bedroom Walls': Singer Karan Aujla Reveals Canada House Was Attacked 6 Times In Extortion Case
'Bullets Went Through My Bedroom Walls': Singer Karan Aujla Reveals Canada House Was Attacked 6 Times In Extortion Case

Also, in recent years, the company has increased the production of iPhones at local facilities in India, a move to reduce dependence on China while strengthening operations in India.

Read Also
Dr. Abhay Firodia Sheds Light On The New Abhay Prabhavana Museum And Knowledge Centre In Pune
article-image

Apple Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California, in Silicon Valley. It is an American multinational corporation and technology company, and is best known for its consumer electronics, software, and services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

One Lakh Stray Dogs in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 11,000 Bite Cases in 4 Months — What’s the Status of...

One Lakh Stray Dogs in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 11,000 Bite Cases in 4 Months — What’s the Status of...

Apple To Open Its First Official Store In Pune's KOPA Mall This September

Apple To Open Its First Official Store In Pune's KOPA Mall This September

Pune Pub Raid Video: MNS Shuts Down Freshers' Party For Serving Alcohol To Minor Students Of 3...

Pune Pub Raid Video: MNS Shuts Down Freshers' Party For Serving Alcohol To Minor Students Of 3...

Who Is Umesh Mhetre? Pune Man Claims To Have Filed Nomination For Vice Presidential Elections...

Who Is Umesh Mhetre? Pune Man Claims To Have Filed Nomination For Vice Presidential Elections...

'Aeromall Is The Worst Thing That Has Happened To Pune Airport,' Says X User; Others Agree

'Aeromall Is The Worst Thing That Has Happened To Pune Airport,' Says X User; Others Agree