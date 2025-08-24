Apple To Open Its First Official Store In Pune's KOPA Mall This September | Pixabay

Apple, the US technology giant, will be opening its first official store in Pune’s KOPA Mall in Koregaon Park in September.

It will be the fourth exclusive retail store of Apple in the country, after Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Pune’s new store will be a 10,000 sq ft flagship outlet.

It is expected that be inauguration of Pune’s store will be attended by Senior Apple executives from the United States. Moreover, the launch event is anticipated to draw attention as it precedes Apple’s annual global launch on September 9, where the company will disclose its latest iPhone model.

Work at KOPA Mall is in full swing and fenced up, while interior work is in the final stages.

Also, in recent years, the company has increased the production of iPhones at local facilities in India, a move to reduce dependence on China while strengthening operations in India.

Apple Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California, in Silicon Valley. It is an American multinational corporation and technology company, and is best known for its consumer electronics, software, and services.