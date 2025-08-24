 Nashik's Sanika Chaudhary Wins Gold At District Athletics Championship, Secures Spot For State Level Meet
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik's Sanika Chaudhary Wins Gold At District Athletics Championship, Secures Spot For State Level Meet

Nashik's Sanika Chaudhary Wins Gold At District Athletics Championship, Secures Spot For State Level Meet

Sanika Pandharinath Chaudhary from Government Secondary Ashram School Shirasgaon, which is located in Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar, won the gold medal in the 1000-meter race in the District Junior Under-23 Championship 2025.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Nashik's Sanika Chaudhary Wins Gold At District Athletics Championship, Secures Spot For State Level Meet |

Sanika Pandharinath Chaudhary from Government Secondary Ashram School Shirasgaon, which is located in Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar, won the gold medal in the 1000-meter race in the District Junior Under-23 Championship 2025. 

Read Also
Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Replica Opens In Thailand’s Phuket
article-image

The event was organised by the Nashik District Athletics Association at the Meenatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchavati. Based on her performance, Sanika has been selected for the state-level competition to be held at Balewadi, Pune, from September 2 to 5, 2025.

The event was organised by the Nashik District Athletics Association at the Meenatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchavati.

The event was organised by the Nashik District Athletics Association at the Meenatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchavati. |

Runner Sanika received the guidance and support of sports guide Siddharth Bhogle and team manager Hiraman Tople. 

Read Also
Pune Pub Raid Video: MNS Shuts Down Freshers' Party For Serving Alcohol To Minor Students Of 3...
article-image

Sanika's success has been appreciated by Assistant District Collector and Project Officer Arpita Thube, Sarpanch Bhagirathi Mahale, Upasarpanch Bhagwan Mahale, Assistant Project Officer Namdev Bhangre, Principal Deepak Bhaskar, Superintendent Poonam Bavane, Superintendent Arun Bagle, Sita Bhoye, Amol Kamdi, Sandeep Rupnar, Madhukar Lahare, Shobha Jadhav, Amol Koprekar, Yogeshwar Chavan, Manohar Lahare, Pawan Mahale, Anusaya Gaikwad, Aarti Waghmare, Kisan Tabele, Rahul Varde, Hemraj Dhoom, Hemant Mahale, Leela Mahale, Pundalik Sahale, Usha Gavit and others.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback
Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Caste-Wise Census Will Provide Justice To Deprived Sections,' Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

‘Caste-Wise Census Will Provide Justice To Deprived Sections,' Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Central Bank of India Implements Financial Inclusion Drive In Nashik, Launches 'Lakshya' Initiative

Central Bank of India Implements Financial Inclusion Drive In Nashik, Launches 'Lakshya' Initiative

Nashik: MLA Pravin Darekar Vows To Empower Credit Institutions In Maharashtra, Cites Central Govt's...

Nashik: MLA Pravin Darekar Vows To Empower Credit Institutions In Maharashtra, Cites Central Govt's...

Nashik's Sanika Chaudhary Wins Gold At District Athletics Championship, Secures Spot For State Level...

Nashik's Sanika Chaudhary Wins Gold At District Athletics Championship, Secures Spot For State Level...

Filmmaker Chandrakant Kulkarni Shares Memories Of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar At Jigisha Natya Sahavas

Filmmaker Chandrakant Kulkarni Shares Memories Of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar At Jigisha Natya Sahavas