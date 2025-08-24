Nashik's Sanika Chaudhary Wins Gold At District Athletics Championship, Secures Spot For State Level Meet |

Sanika Pandharinath Chaudhary from Government Secondary Ashram School Shirasgaon, which is located in Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar, won the gold medal in the 1000-meter race in the District Junior Under-23 Championship 2025.

The event was organised by the Nashik District Athletics Association at the Meenatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchavati. Based on her performance, Sanika has been selected for the state-level competition to be held at Balewadi, Pune, from September 2 to 5, 2025.

Runner Sanika received the guidance and support of sports guide Siddharth Bhogle and team manager Hiraman Tople.

Sanika's success has been appreciated by Assistant District Collector and Project Officer Arpita Thube, Sarpanch Bhagirathi Mahale, Upasarpanch Bhagwan Mahale, Assistant Project Officer Namdev Bhangre, Principal Deepak Bhaskar, Superintendent Poonam Bavane, Superintendent Arun Bagle, Sita Bhoye, Amol Kamdi, Sandeep Rupnar, Madhukar Lahare, Shobha Jadhav, Amol Koprekar, Yogeshwar Chavan, Manohar Lahare, Pawan Mahale, Anusaya Gaikwad, Aarti Waghmare, Kisan Tabele, Rahul Varde, Hemraj Dhoom, Hemant Mahale, Leela Mahale, Pundalik Sahale, Usha Gavit and others.