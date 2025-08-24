Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Replica Opens In Thailand’s Phuket | https://www.phuket101.net/

A replica of Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple has opened in Thailand’s Phuket due to the efforts of Thai businesswoman Papa Son Mipa. The 50-foot replica temple, estimated to cost Rs 9 crore, was completed by Thai businesswoman Papa Son Mipa of Phuket 9 Real Estate Company Limited.

The new temple, named Lord Shreemant Ganpati Bappa Temple, is located opposite Rawai Beach on the southernmost tip of Phuket Island. It will be offering spiritual experience to devotees in Thailand, and will give a glimpse of Pune's 130-year-old temple.

“The newly built temple in Thailand embodies the growing spiritual bridge between India and Thailand. For millions of devotees across Southeast Asia, the new temple will give them the feel of sanctity and architectural authenticity of the original structure in Pune," said Sunil Rasne, president of Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Trust, to The Times of India.



The replica project in Thailand took 15 months to complete. "The original idol’s replica was shipped to Phuket on October 22," said Mahesh Suryawanshi, treasurer, Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Trust.

"Papa Son Mipa has been a devout devotee of the temple. She comes frequently to Pune for darshan almost every month. Looking at the popularity of the original temple among citizens back in Phuket, she wanted to provide them with a replica of the temple. She has used her personal funds for the project," said Suryawanshi, to The Times of India.



"What seemed impossible initially has become a reality through community cooperation," said Mipa, noting that even Thailand's Prime Minister has shown interest in the project's progress.



The 50-foot temple structure also includes smaller deities, including statues of Siddhi Mata and Buddhi Mata, and a panchadhatu idol, mirroring its Pune counterpart. The new temple's official consecration ceremony is scheduled to be held in December 2024 - January 2025.

"Our pandits from Pune will go to Phuket for the official inauguration of the temple," said Suryawanshi, while stating that the Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Trust have sent replicas of the temple jewellery crafted by city-based Ranka Jewellers to the new temple as well.