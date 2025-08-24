‘Caste-Wise Census Will Provide Justice To Deprived Sections," Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal |

“The caste-wise census decision taken by the Modi government at the centre will provide justice to the deprived sections of society, and this decision will be revolutionary,” said Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, while inaugurating the Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule memorial in Jalgaon on Sunday.

“The work of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule is a beacon for the country. This memorial has given society an inspiring building, and it is the responsibility of everyone to keep it clean,” added Bhujbal.

The inauguration of the Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule memorial, built on the concept of MLA Mangesh Chavan in Chalisgaon, was held on Sunday with great enthusiasm under the auspices of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and in the presence of Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan.

Speaking on the occasion, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, who presided over the program, said that nothing is impossible if there is right leadership, a firm stance and positive governance. The memorial is not just a tribute to history, but it is an inscription of inspiration for future generations.

Read Also Pune Rural Police Invoke MCOCA Against Notorious Mohite Gang In Maval Taluka

He also appealed to the youth to stay away from addiction and imbibe the thoughts of great men. On this occasion, MP Smitatai Wagh, Legislative Council MLA Yogesh Tilekar, former MLA Sahebrao Ghode, members of the Mahatma Phule Memorial Committee, and a large number of citizens of Chalisgaon were present in large numbers.

Pune Legislative Council MLA Yogesh Tilekar expressed satisfaction over the construction of the memorial and said that this is a proud achievement of the community of Chalisgaon.

Read Also Apple To Open Its First Official Store In Pune's KOPA Mall This September

MLA Mangesh Chavan said that in his opinion, this memorial has gone beyond caste and has spread flowers of inspiration in society. He also announced on this occasion that the Zilla Parishad school in his Hingone village will be built as a cluster model school and named after Savitribai Phule. Dinesh Mahajan gave the introduction.