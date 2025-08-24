 VIDEO: Electric Bike Bursts Into Flames On Pune-Bangalore Highway Near Karad
A man was riding his electric bike towards Karad from the Kolhapur side on the Pune-Bangalore highway. On Sunday, around 2 pm, when he came near Shivchhawa Chowk in Malkapur, smoke suddenly started coming out of the scooter.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Electric Bike Bursts Into Flames On Pune-Bangalore Highway Near Karad |

An electric bike suddenly caught fire on Sunday afternoon in the limits of Malkapur village near Karad on the Pune-Bangalore Highway. The bike was completely burnt in this terrible fire. There was no loss of life in this. 

A man was riding his electric bike towards Karad from the Kolhapur side on the Pune-Bangalore highway. On Sunday, around 2 pm, when he came near Shivchhawa Chowk in Malkapur, smoke suddenly started coming out of the scooter. 

The concerned driver immediately parked the bike on the side of the road. The driver also stopped safely when the bike caught fire. He also informed the citizens of the area about the fire. The sudden fire on the bike created panic in the area. 

The citizens of the area immediately informed the Karad police and the municipal fire brigade. 

However, by the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the bike was burnt to ashes. 

The 'burning bike' incident at Shivchhawa Chowk in Malkapur created a stir in the area. And the incident has been registered at the Karad city police station.

