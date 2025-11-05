Central Team Inspects Flood Damage In Beed; Over 8.6 Lakh Farmers Affected | Sourced

Huge losses were incurred due to heavy rains and a flood situation in the past few days in Beed district. A central team, including SVSP Sharma and Vishal Pande, visited the district and reviewed the losses on Wednesday.

The team members visited various villages and interacted with the villagers to know the damage due to the flood. The farms and other properties were damaged due to rain.

The tour began from Limba Rui village in Beed taluka, where the standing crops were damaged and the soil in the farms was eroded. The road was washed away in Yewalwadi in Shirur Kasar taluka. Note on the soil erosion and crop losses was taken at Karegaon in Shirur taluka, Ghatpimpri, and Devlali in Ashti taluka.

During the inspection, sub-divisional officer Kavita Jadhav, Vasima Shaikh, tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke, Vaishali Patil, Suresh Gholve, agriculture officer Subhash Salve, and others were present.

The team inspected the drifts on the road, silt accumulated in the farms, broken bridges on rivers and nullahs, damage to properties, electricity supply losses, and others in Beed, Ashti, and Shirur Kasar talukas. The members interacted with the farmers and tried to understand their plights.

Losses in the district

Around 8.6 lakh farmers incurred heavy losses on 7.13 lakh hectares of land due to heavy rain. More than 5 lakh farmers have received compensation so far, while more than Rs 445 crores have been distributed.

More than 1,000 animals died due to rain, 1,313 houses were completely or partially damaged, and 7,472 public properties were damaged.

The roads, bridges, electricity poles, electricity wires, highways, education, health, water supply, Anganwadi, and basic amenities at the village levels incurred losses in large numbers.