Pune Metro Expansion: All You Need To Know About Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor & Hadapsar-Saswad Road Metro Lines | File Photo

The Cabinet Infrastructure Committee of the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government has approved two new metro rail routes in Pune - from Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor and from Hadapsar to Saswad Road Railway Station. This will be developed at a cost of ₹5,704 crore.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had already approved the proposal in February this year, which was then sent to the state government for approval. The Infrastructure Committee will now table the proposal in the State Cabinet for approval and forward it to the Union Government for the final nod for implementation.

Know about the routes:

These two new routes form part of the larger Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadapsar-Kharadi Metro network under Pune Metro Phase 2.

The Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor corridor will be around 11.35 km. It will have 10 stations, including Hadapsar Phata, Hadapsar Bus Depot, Akashwani-Hadapsar, Laxmi Colony, Manjari Phata, Draksha Baug, Toll Naka, Wak Vasti, and Loni Kalbhor.

The Hadapsar Bus Depot-Saswad Road corridor will span 5.57 km. It will have four stations: Hadapsar Gliding Club, Phursungi IT Park, Sulabh Garden, and Saswad Road Railway Station.

Reportedly, 20 per cent of the total estimated cost of the project would be contributed by the State and Union Governments. The remaining 60 per cent will be raised through a loan.

The PMC will facilitate land acquisition, which is estimated at around ₹3.6 crore.

‘Will help in reducing traffic’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar said these two metro lines will help in reducing traffic congestion.

"The metro routes will ease road traffic on the Pune-Solapur road and discourage citizens from using private vehicles to commute in Pune city. It will provide safe and faster commuting to citizens,” said Pawar.