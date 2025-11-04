Pune Crime: 3 Assailants Kill Youth With Koyta In Broad Daylight - VIDEO

Pune Crime: 3 Assailants Kill Youth With Koyta In Broad Daylight | Ankit Shukla

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune, where a young man was brutally murdered in broad daylight with a sharp koyta.

According to the information received, the gruesome incident took place around 3 pm on Tuesday.

The incident:

Abhijit Ingle (18) and his friend Mayank Kharare (17) were riding their two-wheeler when the attack occurred near Maharana Pratap Garden in front of Dakhani Misal.

Read Also Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know

Three unidentified youths wearing masks, reportedly from Janata Vasahat, approached them from behind. Without any argument or provocation, the trio launched a sudden attack on Mayank Kharare.

The assailants struck him multiple times on the head and face with sharp weapons. Due to the severe injuries, Mayank died on the spot.

The incident has caused panic and tension in the area. Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the murder and to trace the absconding accused.