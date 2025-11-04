 Pune Crime: 3 Assailants Kill Youth With Koyta In Broad Daylight - VIDEO
Pune Crime: 3 Assailants Kill Youth With Koyta In Broad Daylight - VIDEO

Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the murder and to trace the absconding accused

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: 3 Assailants Kill Youth With Koyta In Broad Daylight | Ankit Shukla

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune, where a young man was brutally murdered in broad daylight with a sharp koyta.

According to the information received, the gruesome incident took place around 3 pm on Tuesday.

The incident:

Abhijit Ingle (18) and his friend Mayank Kharare (17) were riding their two-wheeler when the attack occurred near Maharana Pratap Garden in front of Dakhani Misal.

article-image

Three unidentified youths wearing masks, reportedly from Janata Vasahat, approached them from behind. Without any argument or provocation, the trio launched a sudden attack on Mayank Kharare.

The assailants struck him multiple times on the head and face with sharp weapons. Due to the severe injuries, Mayank died on the spot.

article-image

The incident has caused panic and tension in the area. Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the murder and to trace the absconding accused.

