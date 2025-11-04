FPJ Impact: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachments Outside Pune Railway Station - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Encroachments outside the Pune Railway Station, which have long been obstructing traffic, are finally being removed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after the issue was highlighted by the Free Press Journal on October 31.

Regarding the rampant encroachment and public nuisance around Pune Railway Station, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a crackdown on illegal stalls, hawkers and vendors occupying the station’s approach roads and footpaths.

The FPJ story, titled "Pune Railway Station Area Overrun By Illegal Vendors; Commuters Blame Inaction", exposed how unauthorised stalls, vendors, and public drinkers had virtually taken over the roads and pedestrian areas near the bustling station, causing severe traffic congestion, safety risks, and inconvenience to thousands of commuters daily. The report also brought to light the inaction of the PMC, Railway Police and Traffic Police, leading to the recurring nature of the issue.

Acting swiftly after the report, the anti-encroachment department of PMC, in coordination with the traffic police, carried out a massive clearance drive around the station premises. Illegal stalls and makeshift eateries were dismantled, and several hawkers operating without permission were fined and evicted. The civic team also cleared the routes and internal lanes leading to Maldhakka Chowk, restoring pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Commuters welcomed the move. Amit Padwal, a daily passenger, expressed relief that the long-standing issue had finally been addressed. "It is good to see the administration acting after so long. The area looks much cleaner and safer now. But regular inspection is mandatory in the area. As illegal vendors install their stalls shortly," he said.

Senior officials from the Encroachment department said, "Regular monitoring will continue to ensure that the encroachments do not return. We will maintain continuous vigilance to prevent the re-emergence of illegal vendors around the station. If anyone breaks the rules, they will face a heavy penalty and legal consequences."

Though such actions are carried out regularly, the encroachments often return soon after. Now, with this fresh drive, citizens are hoping the move will finally bring lasting relief from the chronic traffic congestion around the station.