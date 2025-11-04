 FPJ Impact: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachments Outside Pune Railway Station - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFPJ Impact: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachments Outside Pune Railway Station - VIDEO

FPJ Impact: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachments Outside Pune Railway Station - VIDEO

The FPJ story, titled "Pune Railway Station Area Overrun By Illegal Vendors; Commuters Blame Inaction", exposed how unauthorised stalls, vendors, and public drinkers had virtually taken over the roads and pedestrian areas near the bustling station, causing severe traffic congestion, safety risks, and inconvenience to thousands of commuters daily

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Impact: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachments Outside Pune Railway Station - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Encroachments outside the Pune Railway Station, which have long been obstructing traffic, are finally being removed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after the issue was highlighted by the Free Press Journal on October 31.

Regarding the rampant encroachment and public nuisance around Pune Railway Station, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a crackdown on illegal stalls, hawkers and vendors occupying the station’s approach roads and footpaths.

Read Also
Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know
article-image

The FPJ story, titled "Pune Railway Station Area Overrun By Illegal Vendors; Commuters Blame Inaction", exposed how unauthorised stalls, vendors, and public drinkers had virtually taken over the roads and pedestrian areas near the bustling station, causing severe traffic congestion, safety risks, and inconvenience to thousands of commuters daily. The report also brought to light the inaction of the PMC, Railway Police and Traffic Police, leading to the recurring nature of the issue.

Acting swiftly after the report, the anti-encroachment department of PMC, in coordination with the traffic police, carried out a massive clearance drive around the station premises. Illegal stalls and makeshift eateries were dismantled, and several hawkers operating without permission were fined and evicted. The civic team also cleared the routes and internal lanes leading to Maldhakka Chowk, restoring pedestrian and vehicular movement.

FPJ Shorts
Viral: UP Man Carries 6 Kids On Bike At Once, Stunned Traffic Cops Fold Hands Before Him & Impose ₹7,000 Fine
Viral: UP Man Carries 6 Kids On Bike At Once, Stunned Traffic Cops Fold Hands Before Him & Impose ₹7,000 Fine
PM Modi To Arrive In Varanasi On November 7 For 2-Day Tour
PM Modi To Arrive In Varanasi On November 7 For 2-Day Tour
IPL 2026 Trade: Why Is KL Rahul's Move To KKR From DC Complicated?
IPL 2026 Trade: Why Is KL Rahul's Move To KKR From DC Complicated?
TMC VS BJP In West Bengal Over SIR: CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Mega Rally, Saffron Party Holds Counter Protests - VIDEO
TMC VS BJP In West Bengal Over SIR: CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Mega Rally, Saffron Party Holds Counter Protests - VIDEO
Read Also
Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi Vows Solution For Talegaon Dabhade–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line;...
article-image

Commuters welcomed the move. Amit Padwal, a daily passenger, expressed relief that the long-standing issue had finally been addressed. "It is good to see the administration acting after so long. The area looks much cleaner and safer now. But regular inspection is mandatory in the area. As illegal vendors install their stalls shortly," he said.

Senior officials from the Encroachment department said, "Regular monitoring will continue to ensure that the encroachments do not return. We will maintain continuous vigilance to prevent the re-emergence of illegal vendors around the station. If anyone breaks the rules, they will face a heavy penalty and legal consequences."

Read Also
Pune: Suspected Man-Eater Leopard Caught In Shirur Tehsil After Maharashtra Forest Department Trap -...
article-image

Though such actions are carried out regularly, the encroachments often return soon after. Now, with this fresh drive, citizens are hoping the move will finally bring lasting relief from the chronic traffic congestion around the station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali Ank Exhibition Draws Enthusiastic Response In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Diwali Ank Exhibition Draws Enthusiastic Response In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

FPJ Impact: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachments Outside Pune Railway Station - VIDEO

FPJ Impact: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Encroachments Outside Pune Railway Station - VIDEO

Pune Woman Duped Of ₹2.77 Lakh By Two Men She Met On International Dating App 'Bumpy'

Pune Woman Duped Of ₹2.77 Lakh By Two Men She Met On International Dating App 'Bumpy'

Ganesh Kale Murder: 3 Accused Remanded To Pune Police Custody Till November 7; Two Pistols Seized

Ganesh Kale Murder: 3 Accused Remanded To Pune Police Custody Till November 7; Two Pistols Seized

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested By Chikhali Police For Blackmailing & Extorting Former Lover Over...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested By Chikhali Police For Blackmailing & Extorting Former Lover Over...