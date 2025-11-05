Jalgaon Celebrates Marathi Theatre Day With Enthusiasm & Artistic Spirit | Sourced

Jalgaon: Marathi Theatre Day was celebrated with a large presence of theatre artists at Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Natya Mandir and Balgandharva Khule Nataygruha in Jalgaon city on Wednesday morning.

Jalgaon MLA Suresh Bhale was the chief guest in the programme organised by Parivartan Sanstha at Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Natya Mandir. After worshipping the stage at the hands of MLA Suresh Bhole, he and the theatre artists paid homage to the theatre. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Suresh Bhole said that Jalgaon has a rich theatre tradition, and many artists from Jalgaon have shone in the theatre field and films.

He expressed the hope that this tradition should be preserved in the future as well and that new artists should be encouraged. Dushyant Joshi presented the Nandi. Harshal Patil welcomed the attendees and wished them a happy Theatre Day.

Theatre Day was celebrated on behalf of the Natya Parishad at the Balgandharva Khule Natya Gruha in the presence of Geetanjali Thackeray, a member of the Governing Board of the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Natya Parishad. On this occasion, Geetanjali Thackeray and the artists paid homage to the tradition of theatre by worshipping Nataraj Poojan, Tabla Peti, and Makeup Box. The coconut of the worship was raised by senior artist Chintaman Patil.

Many esteemed artists, including artists Shambhu Patil, Manjusha Bhide, Narayan Baviskar, Piyush Rawal, Aaba Chaudhary, Neha Pawar, Chintaman Patil, Yogesh Shukla, Sharad Pandey, Chandrakant Atre, Shubhada Neve, Vijay Pathak, Ganesh Sonar, Arun Sanap, Pradeep Bhoi, Anil More, Dhananjay Rajhans, Mahendra Khedkar and many other esteemed artists, were present at both programmes.