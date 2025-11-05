 ‘Kumbh Mela–Style Protest’: 1.34 Lakh Trainees From Maharashtra On Hunger Strike In Nashik For Jobs
e-Paper Get App
HomePune‘Kumbh Mela–Style Protest’: 1.34 Lakh Trainees From Maharashtra On Hunger Strike In Nashik For Jobs

‘Kumbh Mela–Style Protest’: 1.34 Lakh Trainees From Maharashtra On Hunger Strike In Nashik For Jobs

The future of the youth has been in doubt as the government has not provided any clear and sustainable employment path, even after completing 11 months of training. The trainees have called for the agitation, alleging that the certificate obtained after completing the training is not accepted for outside jobs

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
‘Kumbh Mela–Style Protest’: 1.34 Lakh Trainees In Nashik On Hunger Strike For Jobs | Sourced

Nashik: Around 1.34 lakh trainees working under the Chief Minister's Youth Work Training Scheme in Maharashtra are on hunger strike as the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's pre-assembly election promise of providing permanent jobs has not been fulfilled. On this serious issue, the trainees have started a peaceful and moderate agitation in Nashik under the leadership of Tukaram Baba Maharaj.

The future of the youth has been in doubt as the government has not provided any clear and sustainable employment path, even after completing 11 months of training. The trainees have called for the agitation, alleging that the certificate obtained after completing the training is not accepted for outside jobs.

The main demands of the Chief Minister's Youth Work Trainee Association are as follows:

- Employment guarantee: These youth should be given permanent jobs immediately by fulfilling the promise of the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

FPJ Shorts
ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law
ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law
Third Edition Of Art Mumbai Set To Celebrate Global & Regional Art At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Third Edition Of Art Mumbai Set To Celebrate Global & Regional Art At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal Construction At His Mira Road Bungalow
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal Construction At His Mira Road Bungalow
Sun Pharma Q2 Net Profit Up 3% At ₹3,118 Crore
Sun Pharma Q2 Net Profit Up 3% At ₹3,118 Crore

- Keep local: Provide permanent jobs at the place where the training is completed and within the organisation.

Read Also
Pune: 'Man-Eating' Leopard Shot Dead By Rescue Team After Series Of Fatal Attacks In Junnar Taluka
article-image

- Give honorarium immediately: Those whose honorarium is due in the state should be given immediately.

- Usefulness of certificate: The certificate obtained after 11 months of training should be given more importance for jobs.

- Explain next steps: The period of 11 months is over, the government's plan and role should be clarified.

- Bring back to work: Those who were not hired for an additional 5 months of training should be hired immediately.

All the trainees dressed in saffron clothes walked to the agitation site, chanting the names of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in the 'Kumbh Mela' style. They walked peacefully from Panchavati Tapovan Math to Sant Janardan Swami Chowk to the banks of the Godavari River, Nashik, had darshan at Kalyangram temple, and performed aarti.

Read Also
Pune Metro Expansion: All You Need To Know About Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor & Hadapsar-Saswad Road Metro...
article-image

After that, an indefinite hunger strike was started in front of the District Collector's Office. Many trainees participated in this. It has been humbly requested that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should visit the trainees, listen to their views, and provide proper justice.

This agitation has given momentum to the issues related to the future of the trainees, and there is a demand for immediate intervention by the government. The trainees have raised their demands peacefully, and this is getting support from social movements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shreya Bugde Inspires Students At NMU's Indradhanushya Youth Festival 2025 In Jalgaon

Shreya Bugde Inspires Students At NMU's Indradhanushya Youth Festival 2025 In Jalgaon

Prashant Damle Honours Marathi Theatre Artists At Nashik’s Kalidas Kalamandir

Prashant Damle Honours Marathi Theatre Artists At Nashik’s Kalidas Kalamandir

‘Kumbh Mela–Style Protest’: 1.34 Lakh Trainees From Maharashtra On Hunger Strike In Nashik For...

‘Kumbh Mela–Style Protest’: 1.34 Lakh Trainees From Maharashtra On Hunger Strike In Nashik For...

Central Team Inspects Flood Damage In Beed; Over 8.6 Lakh Farmers Affected

Central Team Inspects Flood Damage In Beed; Over 8.6 Lakh Farmers Affected

66 Km Inner Ring Road Approved To Ease Kumbh Mela Traffic In Maharashtra's Nashik

66 Km Inner Ring Road Approved To Ease Kumbh Mela Traffic In Maharashtra's Nashik