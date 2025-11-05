‘Kumbh Mela–Style Protest’: 1.34 Lakh Trainees From Maharashtra On Hunger Strike In Nashik For Jobs

‘Kumbh Mela–Style Protest’: 1.34 Lakh Trainees In Nashik On Hunger Strike For Jobs | Sourced

Nashik: Around 1.34 lakh trainees working under the Chief Minister's Youth Work Training Scheme in Maharashtra are on hunger strike as the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's pre-assembly election promise of providing permanent jobs has not been fulfilled. On this serious issue, the trainees have started a peaceful and moderate agitation in Nashik under the leadership of Tukaram Baba Maharaj.

The future of the youth has been in doubt as the government has not provided any clear and sustainable employment path, even after completing 11 months of training. The trainees have called for the agitation, alleging that the certificate obtained after completing the training is not accepted for outside jobs.

The main demands of the Chief Minister's Youth Work Trainee Association are as follows:

- Employment guarantee: These youth should be given permanent jobs immediately by fulfilling the promise of the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

- Keep local: Provide permanent jobs at the place where the training is completed and within the organisation.

- Give honorarium immediately: Those whose honorarium is due in the state should be given immediately.

- Usefulness of certificate: The certificate obtained after 11 months of training should be given more importance for jobs.

- Explain next steps: The period of 11 months is over, the government's plan and role should be clarified.

- Bring back to work: Those who were not hired for an additional 5 months of training should be hired immediately.

All the trainees dressed in saffron clothes walked to the agitation site, chanting the names of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in the 'Kumbh Mela' style. They walked peacefully from Panchavati Tapovan Math to Sant Janardan Swami Chowk to the banks of the Godavari River, Nashik, had darshan at Kalyangram temple, and performed aarti.

After that, an indefinite hunger strike was started in front of the District Collector's Office. Many trainees participated in this. It has been humbly requested that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should visit the trainees, listen to their views, and provide proper justice.

This agitation has given momentum to the issues related to the future of the trainees, and there is a demand for immediate intervention by the government. The trainees have raised their demands peacefully, and this is getting support from social movements.