Shreya Bugde Inspires Students At NMU's Indradhanushya Youth Festival 2025 In Jalgaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: Students have a great opportunity to get an education, and every student should be at the top as a human being. Everyone should achieve their goals without getting caught in the conflict between women and men. The students should make the most of the opportunity given to them through the Youth Festival, said the famous actress Shreya Bugde of 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' fame, who was speaking today at the inauguration of the 21st Maharashtra State Inter-University Indradhanushya Youth Festival 2025, organised by Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. V.L. Maheshwari, was the chairman of the festival on the platform. While the chief guest was Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Vice Chancellor Prof. Vijay Phulari, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology Vice Chancellor Prof. Karbhari Kale was present.

Speaking on the occasion, Shreya Bugde said that she gets energy from the Youth Festival and should set goals to live a life that would make her proud in order to fulfil the expectations of her parents. She also explained that if we set our goals, we can achieve everything. In today's digital age, students can make a career in any field they want, but she gave the students fundamental advice that they should be at the top of any field they work in.

In the beginning, in her welcome speech, Rajendra Nannaware explained the concept of the Youth Festival's theme, Vande Mataram@150, and explained that many talented artists are making a name for themselves in the field of talent through Indradhanushya. Therefore, she appealed to them to use their talent for the enlightenment of society, the creation of the nation, and the awakening of the nation.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Karbhari Kale said that India is a country of youth. Therefore, there is a great responsibility on the youth. The real innovation is to cultivate art in our daily lives. In the age of technology, we have become mechanised, and we get joy from the Rainbow Festival. Vice Chancellor Prof. Vijay Phulari said that the Rainbow Festival should benefit from the innovation of the youth behind the event and expressed his hope that the students would work hard and show their skills in this festival.

In the presidential closing, Vice Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari mentioned that ‘Indradhanushya Festival is not just a festival but a confluence of art, energy, and creativity. Vande Mataram is not a song but a symbol of the nation, unity, and bravery.’ He appealed to the students to seize the opportunity, acquire skills, develop, and contribute to the development of the country in this youth festival.

Read Also When Will Winter Season Arrive In Pune? Details Inside

He told the students to remember that there is no alternative to hard work, and there is no shortcut to success. At the beginning of his speech, he gave a review of the progress of the university. In the beginning, Indradhanush-2025 was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries.

Introductory speech by Director of Student Development Dr Jayendra Lekurwale. The programme was conducted by Dr Yogesh Mahale, Dr Rafiq Sheikh, and Khemraj Patil. The vote of thanks was proposed by Registrar Dr Vinod Patil.

Before the inauguration of the 21st Maharashtra State Inter-University Indradhanush Youth Festival, a parade of diversity was taken out from the student hall of the university. The parade was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari.

Since the song Vande Mataram is completing 150 years, 24 participating university teams from across the state participated based on the theme Vande Mataram@150. After the parade reached the administrative building of the university, the participating teams presented various folk arts and traditions.

Dr Sandeep Hadole, Chairman of the Monitoring Committee appointed by the Raj Bhavan; Dr Kailash Ambhure, Monitoring Committee Member; Dr Vijay Kumbhar; members of various authorities; the Dean; the Director of the University School; teachers; officers and non-teaching staff; members of various authorities of the university; members of various committees; students of the participating universities; and team managers were present in large numbers.