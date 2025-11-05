When Will Winter Season Arrive In Pune? Details Inside | Anand Chaini

Punekars will soon need to bring out their sweaters, shawls, mufflers and blankets, as the winter season is set to arrive soon.

With cold nights and chilly mornings already beginning to be felt, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the onset of winter in the city from the second week of November.

The IMD has said that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be around 29-30 degrees Celsius, and the sky will be partly cloudy, but it will be mainly clear after that till around November 10 in Pune and its neighbourhoods.

Chances of light to very light rainfall are likely during the next few days, the IMD added.

Once the clouds move away and the sky becomes clear, we can expect a gradual fall in the night temperature, said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather forecasting at the IMD.

Kashyapi added that the kharif crops have suffered due to the uneven distribution of rainfall this year. “The country has received above-normal rain. At times, the quantum was higher, and this impacted the standing kharif crops during their specific growth stages,” he said.