Pune Metro Update: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line Must Be Ready By March 2026, Orders CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and its concessionaire to expedite work on the pending 13 stations of the 23-kilometre Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 and ensure that the March 2026 completion deadline is met. So far, only 10 of the 23 planned stations have been built.

Which are the 23 stations?

Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjawadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court are the planned stations, with the depot located in Mann village.

'90 per cent work is complete'

PMRDA Commissioner Yogesh Mhase has said that nearly 90 per cent of the work is completed, and operations are expected to begin as scheduled. "The work is on track, and we should meet the deadline as trial runs for certain stretches are already underway," he added.

More details:

The metro corridor is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the PMRDA and the Tata Group-led concessionaire, Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd.

It features air-conditioned three-coach trains, with a capacity of 1,000 passengers and a top speed of 80 km per hour.

The project construction work started in November 2021. The first metro pillar was constructed in April 2022. Meanwhile, the deadline has been pushed multiple times. It remains to be seen if the March 2026 deadline will be met or that too will get pushed.