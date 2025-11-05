 Pune Metro Update: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line Must Be Ready By March 2026, Orders CM Devendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro Update: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line Must Be Ready By March 2026, Orders CM Devendra Fadnavis

Pune Metro Update: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line Must Be Ready By March 2026, Orders CM Devendra Fadnavis

PMRDA Commissioner Yogesh Mhase has said that nearly 90 per cent of the work is completed, and operations are expected to begin as scheduled

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Update: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line Must Be Ready By March 2026, Orders CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and its concessionaire to expedite work on the pending 13 stations of the 23-kilometre Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 and ensure that the March 2026 completion deadline is met. So far, only 10 of the 23 planned stations have been built.

Which are the 23 stations?

Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjawadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court are the planned stations, with the depot located in Mann village.

Read Also
Pune Metro Expansion: All You Need To Know About Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor & Hadapsar-Saswad Road Metro...
article-image

'90 per cent work is complete'

FPJ Shorts
Kartik Purnima Celebrations Across India: Here's To Know Spiritual Significance
Kartik Purnima Celebrations Across India: Here's To Know Spiritual Significance
Appellate Tribunal NCLAT Sets Aside Appeal Filed By Reliance Realty, Seeking Recovery Of Rental & Assets From Independent TV
Appellate Tribunal NCLAT Sets Aside Appeal Filed By Reliance Realty, Seeking Recovery Of Rental & Assets From Independent TV
NCLAT Partly Sets Aside CCI Order On WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Upholds ₹213 Crore Fine But Lifts Data-Sharing Ban
NCLAT Partly Sets Aside CCI Order On WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Upholds ₹213 Crore Fine But Lifts Data-Sharing Ban
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO

PMRDA Commissioner Yogesh Mhase has said that nearly 90 per cent of the work is completed, and operations are expected to begin as scheduled. "The work is on track, and we should meet the deadline as trial runs for certain stretches are already underway," he added.

More details:

The metro corridor is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the PMRDA and the Tata Group-led concessionaire, Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd.

Read Also
Pune: 'Man-Eating' Leopard Shot Dead By Rescue Team After Series Of Fatal Attacks In Junnar Taluka
article-image

It features air-conditioned three-coach trains, with a capacity of 1,000 passengers and a top speed of 80 km per hour.

The project construction work started in November 2021. The first metro pillar was constructed in April 2022. Meanwhile, the deadline has been pushed multiple times. It remains to be seen if the March 2026 deadline will be met or that too will get pushed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Vote Chori' In Pimpri-Chinchwad? BJP Ally NCP Finds 12,000 Duplicate Voters In Bhosari Assembly...

'Vote Chori' In Pimpri-Chinchwad? BJP Ally NCP Finds 12,000 Duplicate Voters In Bhosari Assembly...

Pune Metro Update: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line Must Be Ready By March 2026, Orders CM Devendra...

Pune Metro Update: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line Must Be Ready By March 2026, Orders CM Devendra...

Pune Metro Expansion: All You Need To Know About Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor & Hadapsar-Saswad Road Metro...

Pune Metro Expansion: All You Need To Know About Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor & Hadapsar-Saswad Road Metro...

Pune: 'Man-Eating' Leopard Shot Dead By Rescue Team After Series Of Fatal Attacks In Junnar Taluka

Pune: 'Man-Eating' Leopard Shot Dead By Rescue Team After Series Of Fatal Attacks In Junnar Taluka

Maharashtra News: 'Govt To Relocate Leopards From Junnar, Shirur After Fatal Attacks,' Says Forest...

Maharashtra News: 'Govt To Relocate Leopards From Junnar, Shirur After Fatal Attacks,' Says Forest...