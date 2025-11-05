Prashant Damle Honours Marathi Theatre Artists At Nashik’s Kalidas Kalamandir | Sourced

Nashik: The awards given annually on the occasion of Marathi Theatre Day by the Nashik branch of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad were distributed by the hands of renowned theatre artist Prashant Damle. The awardees included director Suresh Gayadhani, actor Arun Bhavsar, and actress Lakshmi Pimple. The award distribution ceremony was held on 5 November at 12 noon at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir. The awards were distributed by Natya Parishad Central Branch President and senior theatre artist Prashant Damle.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Natya Parishad Nashik Branch President Ravindra Kadam, Chief Executive Officer Sunil Dhage, Shriya Joshi, Chandrakant Jadkar, Anand Jadhav, and Piyush Nashikkar were present on the occasion. The award selection committee included Ravindra Kadam, Sunil Dhage, Natya Parishad Treasurer Ishwar Jagtap, Assistant Director Rajesh Bhusare, and Sunil Parmar.

On the eve of Marathi Rangbhoomi Day, the state government decided to open theatres, which was celebrated with enthusiasm by various organisations in Nashik city. On behalf of Kusumagraj Pratishthan, actors Sadanand Joshi and Hema Joshi performed the stage and Nataraj pujan at the Kusumagraj Memorial, after which excerpts from the plays were presented.

On behalf of the oldest public library in Nashik city, Nataraj Pujan was performed at the Parshuram Saikhedkar Theatre. On behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation and Akhil Bharatiya Natya Parishad, Nataraja and Rangmanch Poojan were performed at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir. These programmes created an enthusiastic atmosphere on Rangbhoomi Day.

List of announced awards:

- Datta Bhatt Memorial Award (Acting, Male): Arun Bhavsar

- Shanta Jog Memorial Award (Acting, Female): Lakshmi Pimple

- Prabhakar Patankar Memorial Award (Direction): Suresh Gaidhani

- Netaji Bhoir Memorial Award (Writing): Ravindra Bendre

- Purohit Memorial Award (Children's Theatre): Sagar Ratnaparkhi

- Jayant Vaishampayan Memorial Award (Cultural Journalism): Prashant Bharvirkar

- Charudatta Dixit Award (Background Music and Dramatic Music): Mridula Pimple

- Dr Ramdas Barclay Memorial Award (Folk Art): Vishwas Kamble

- Shaheer Gajabhau Beni Memorial Award (Shahiri): Balasaheb Awhad

- Narayan Deshpande Memorial Award (Artist and Activist): Vijay Shingane

- Rangtapasya Yuva Puraskar (Acting, Direction, Writing): Prathamesh Jadhav

- Vamandada Kardak Memorial Award (Social and Cultural Work): Ganesh Unhawane