 Ganeshotsav In Pune: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Inspects Key Ganpati Mandal Locations
CP Amitesh Kumar, joined by Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, inspected key areas such as locations where famous Ganesh Mandals would be set up, including the Manache Ganpatis. Kumar this time instructed the police officials and mandal workers to smoothly carry out the Ganeshotsav in Pune

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav In Pune: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Inspects Key Ganpati Mandal Locations | Sourced

Pune: Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar inspected the important locations in the city for the upcoming Ganeshotsav on Saturday. Ganeshotsav, beginning on August 27, is celebrated on a large scale in all of Pune. The central peths of Pune are filled with multiple Ganesh Mandals setting up everywhere. 

article-image

CP Amitesh Kumar, joined by Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, inspected key areas such as locations where famous Ganesh Mandals would be set up, including the Manache Ganpatis. Kumar this time instructed the police officials and mandal workers to smoothly carry out the Ganeshotsav in Pune. 

He gave key orders regarding police bandobast to ensure law and order in the city, along with controlling the traffic congestion in central Pune. He took a review of all the key locations by walking on foot and grasped the ground report. 

article-image

Every year, Pune celebrates Ganeshotsav on a grand scale. Devotees from all over the district and outside come to visit the famous Mandals of Pune, including the five Manache Ganpatis and others. During the Ganpati Visarjan, all the key roads and squares are filled with people. Pune Police always deploys a heavy police force to manage the crowd.

