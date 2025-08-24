Ganpatis Of Pune: Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganpati – History, Significance & Legacy | Sourced

In the main city market of Pune, lies the second most revered Ganpati of the city, "Shri Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganpati", which stands as a beacon of faith and devotion. In 1893, Bal Gangadhar Tilak ascribed 'Shri Tamabadi Jogeshwari' Ganpati as the second most revered Ganpati among the five most revered Ganpatis (Manache Ganpati) of Pune. The 15th-century temple is dedicated to 'Goddess Jogeshwari' and is also revered as the 'Gram Daivat' of Pune, since Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sought blessings for his campaign in the Deccan.

Like Kasba Ganpati, Shri Tambadi Jogeshwari is also celebrating its 133 years of establishment. The Mandal was established when Lokmanya Tilak had the idea of using public festivals as a medium for national awakening. The premises of the Tambadi Jogeshwari Temple host a red-coloured Ganpati idol in its backyard, which attracts huge crowds on Tuesdays. The temple has served as an integral part of Pune’s spiritual history.

Rushikesh Neurgaonkar, secretary of 'Shri Tambadi Jogeshwari Trust', told the Free Press Journal, "The face of the Ganesh idol is a replica of an African Elephant, which draws remembrance from the 'Ganjifa' card game, which was played in ancient times. Every year, the trust installs an eco-friendly Ganpati made from clay, and its Visarjan is done after 10 days."

Neurgaonkar added that the stage of the mandal is prepared on the north side door of the Tambadi Jogeshwari Temple. Every year, the idol is brought to the mandal on an auspicious time (muhurt) on a 'silver palanquin' with sounds of dhol tasha filling the air. Shri Tambadi Jogeshwari Trust takes due care of all the Hindu cultural traditions accorded to the Ganpati Procession.

Since its inception, 'Shri Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganesh Mandal's management has changed guard, with the Bendre family being the first. Freedom fighters Bhausaheb Bendre, Neugaonkar, Thakur, Gadgil, and others have also been involved. The 'Shri Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganesh Mandal' Trust was established in 1992 and since then has played a pivotal role in carrying the cultural legacy of one of the oldest Ganesh mandals of Pune.

Neurgaonkar said that this year the mandal aims to replicate the 'Mahalaxmi of Kolhapur,' the goddess of wealth and prosperity and one of the four revered Shaktipeeths of Maharashtra. This is done to keep with the tradition of decorating the mandal with a unique theme that has resemblances to India's cultural and spiritual history, he added.

The devotees and small business owners present at the temple expressed their devotion to Ganpati.

Kajal, a student based in Pune said, “To visit the Tambadi Jogeshwari during Ganesh Utsav seems magical, the streets from Budhwar Peth to Laxmi Road are lit with lights and the air filled with the fragrance of flowers adds to a serene experience."

Rakesh, a small local trader, said, "Ganesh Utsav brings prosperity for us, the business gets quadrupled and we traders find joy in equipping devotees with all pooja materials."

Neurgaonkar further said, "Apart from getting the religious acts right, the mandal also puts emphasis on its social obligation towards the community." The blood donation camp, a special 'eye drop' camp for police personnel manning the procession, is regularly organised, so that they do not tire out during their duty.

Shri Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganesh, as the second 'Manacha Ganpati,' finds a unique place among the hearts of Punekars, blending the city's cultural history with spirituality. The organisers, designers, and workers are gearing up to give a final touch to the decoration of the mandal amid festival chaos.