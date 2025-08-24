Central Bank of India Implements Financial Inclusion Drive In Nashik, Launches 'Lakshya' Initiative |

To provide banking, KYC updating, loans and digital financial services to rural families, the 'Financial Inclusion Saturation' Campaign was successfully implemented by the Madsangvi Branch and Nashik Regional Office of Central Bank of India at Nashik’s Odha village.

Vivek Kumar, General Manager of the Bank's Central Office, Mumbai, Sumita Shankar, Regional Head of Nashik Regional Office, Praveen Chavan, Manager of Madsangvi Branch and other officers were present for this program.

Praveen Chavan gave information about various schemes of the Bank in his welcome speech. Sumita Shankar gave detailed guidance on the Financial Inclusion Saturation Camp, Women Self-Help Group Scheme, PMJJBY, PMSBY and Atal Pension Scheme.

Shankar also guided on the importance of Re-KYC, its process and the necessary measures to prevent digital fraud.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Kumar explained the importance of the Financial Inclusion Saturation Camp. He also assured that this first indigenous bank in the country will always be committed to providing services to the rural and farming community.

Read Also Pune Rural Police Invoke MCOCA Against Notorious Mohite Gang In Maval Taluka

Launch of 'Lakshya' initiative

A new initiative of the Central Bank of India, 'Lakshya', was launched at the same event. Cheques were distributed to beneficiaries under various government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY).

Also, loan sanction letters were distributed to farmers, women entrepreneurs and small industries. Farmers and entrepreneurs who have succeeded in taking advantage of the bank's loan schemes expressed their views on this occasion.

Read Also Apple To Open Its First Official Store In Pune's KOPA Mall This September

Many citizens of the area were present at this program. Finally, the Chief Manager of the Regional Office, Aparbal Singh, thanked the attendees.