 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Endovascular Summit 3.0 To Be Held Tomorrow At MGM Medical College
The summit is jointly organised by the Interventional Radiology Department of MGM Medical College and Hospital and the Indian Medical Association. More than 700 delegates will participate

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University | File Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Endovascular Summit 3.0 will be organised at Dyotan Hall, MGM Medical College, tomorrow, Dec 6. Discussions on new developments in vascular science, oncology, endovascular therapies and ultrasound technology will be held during the summit.

“This one-day conference aims to explore future treatment modalities emerging from the integration of technology and innovation,” informed Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, chairman of the organising committee, and Dr Shivaji Pole, secretary.

The summit is jointly organised by the Interventional Radiology Department of MGM Medical College and Hospital and the Indian Medical Association. More than 700 delegates will participate. Three national-level experts will guide attendees, including Dr Hemant Deshmukh, former dean of KEM Hospital, Mumbai; Dr Jagdish Singh, senior consultant at AIG Institute, Hyderabad; and Dr Gaurav Sharma, an alumnus of MGM Medical College and currently a senior consultant in MSK interventions in Jaipur.

In the morning session, Dr Saurabh Joshi, Dr Rahul Choudhary and Dr Pole will speak on vascular and pulmonary embolism management.

The formal inauguration of the conference will be held in the afternoon in the presence of Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor, MGM University; Dr PM Jadhav, vice-president, MGM Trust; Dr Shivaji Sukre, dean, Government Medical College; Dr Rajendra Bohra, dean, MGM Medical College; Dr Suryawanshi; Dr Aparna Kakkad; Dr Girish Gadekar; Dr Raghavan and others.

