Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Goodyear Tyres Workers Get ₹25,400 Salary Hike After New Agreement Signed | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Workers of Goodyear Tyres Company received a salary hike of Rs 25,400 after an agreement was signed between the company administration and the CITU-affiliated Mumbai Shramik Sangh Kamgar Sanghatana on Wednesday. The workers celebrated by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

There are 663 permanent workers in Goodyear Tyres, which manufactures vehicle tires. The previous agreement was terminated, prompting negotiations for a new one. Discussions on the agreement had been going on for many months before it was finalized on Wednesday.

On behalf of the company, plant head Jeffery Whiteley, HR head Subhash Jha, HR manager Pradeep Agrawal, production head Raju Gaikwad, quality head Prakash Konakala, engineering head Sudhakar Mudgul, and finance head Anjan Satpati signed the agreement. Workers’ representatives Vivek Montero, general secretary Hemkant Samant, vice president Saeed Ahmed, and secretary Rajendra Devkar also signed.

As per the new agreement, workers will receive an increased CTC of Rs 1.30 lakh, workers’ representatives informed at a press conference. They said Rs18,000 will be paid for eighteen months in the first phase and Rs7,400 for twelve months in the second phase.

New workers will get a one-paisa dearness hike at each point, a Rs30,000 festival allowance, and a Rs1.75 lakh advance for education and marriage. The group medical policy will remain operational till 2027. Retired workers will get additional Rs1.25 lakh assistance, Rs2 lakh for serious disease treatment, and other benefits mentioned in the agreement.