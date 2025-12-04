Sakal Sonar Samaj To Hold Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tomorrow; VBA Extends Support

Sakal Sonar Samaj To Hold Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Today; VBA Extends Support | Sourced | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sakal Sonar Samaj will organise a rally from Kranti Chowk today to press various demands. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has supported the rally. The Sonar Samaj has demanded that the accused of a minor girl’s rape and murder in Malegaon Dograle village in Nashik district should be hanged. VBA has backed the demand and sought stern legal action against the accused.

VBA district observer Yogesh Ban and district president Rupchand Gadekar, in a meeting held on Wednesday, said that as per the directives of VBA national president Adv Prakash Ambedkar, VBA activists will participate in the rally in large numbers to support the demands of the Sonar community.

Read Also Ghaywal Gang Member Bought 400 Bullets Using Forged Licence; Pune Police Launch Probe

Rameshwar Tayade, Pankaj Bansode, Komal Hiwale, Panditrao Tupe and others were present.