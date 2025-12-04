 First-Ever District-Level Workshop On Pesticide Poisoning Held In Nashik
Farmers in our district use various chemicals, medicines, and pesticides, and due to this, sometimes experience accidental poisoning and adverse health effects. Training was given to medical officers, doctors and students of the Primary Health Center, Rural Hospital, Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Adgaon, District Hospital in the district.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:24 PM IST
This workshop was organised for the first time in the district in collaboration with the Agricultural Commissionerate Pune, Corteva Agro Science and Shivar Foundation and under the guidance of the District Collector's Office to provide information about the side effects, treatment and safety of pesticides. Training of six hundred health officers, doctors and employees of the district is planned through district-level training and workshops.

This workshop was organised for the first time in the district in collaboration with the Agricultural Commissionerate Pune, Corteva Agro Science and Shivar Foundation and under the guidance of the District Collector's Office to provide information about the side effects, treatment and safety of pesticides. Training of six hundred health officers, doctors and employees of the district is planned through district-level training and workshops.

Dr VV Pillay, the internationally renowned chief trainer of this workshop, said that more than two lakh people die every year in the world due to accidents involving pesticides or similar chemicals. Farmers must use masks, gloves, goggles and footwear while spraying pesticides. Along with this, he gave detailed information on how to safely save a poisoned person, what kind of immediate medicines and measures should be taken.

Dr Manish Deshpande, Chief Stewardship Manager, South Asia, expected that this training will create awareness among doctors and they will be able to handle poisoning incidents more efficiently and reduce and prevent poisoning incidents.

The workshop was attended by the chief guest, District Collector Ayush Prasad and the main attendees were District Health Officer Dr. Rajendra Bagul, District Quality and Control Officer Dr Jagan Suryavanshi, Dr Sudhir Bhamre, Dean Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical Hospital and Research Center, Dr Shekhar Vaishni, Dr Manish Deshpande, and Nitin Thackeray, General Secretary MVP Samaj, Shivar Foundation CEO Vinayak Hegana, Dr. It was coordinated by Basavaraj Ghodki.

Call Shivar Helpline

"If farmers and doctors encounter any kind of poisoning incident or require information, advice, guidance and help in terms of first aid, contact Shivar Helpline at 8955771115," said District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul.

