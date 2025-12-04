Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Workers Electrocuted During Transformer Installation In Waluj’s Bajajnagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two people were electrocuted due to a short circuit while installing a transformer on an electricity pole. One person was stuck to the pole while the other sustained minor injuries. The incident occurred at Bajajnagar in Waluj industrial area on Wednesday afternoon.

Installation work for the transformer was underway in Bajajnagar on Wednesday through the private agency Polycab. Wiremen Devidas Mokale (47) and Prakash Tupe (43) were working on the pole at around 3.30pm when both were electrocuted due to a short circuit.

Mokale was severely electrocuted and was hanging on the pole, while Tupe sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, both were saved. A crowd of residents gathered at the spot after hearing the sound of an explosion. Both employees were rushed to a private hospital, where they are presently being treated.

Sources said a car dashed into an electricity pole at Jaibhavani Chowk in Bajajnagar. The electricity wire touched the feeder due to the impact, and a short circuit might have occurred. The car driver sustained minor injuries, while the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company suffered losses.