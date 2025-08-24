Hingoli: Incomplete Development Works Expose Poor Planning In Basmath City | Sourced

Hingoli: The incomplete development works in Basmath city have revealed discrepancies in the proper planning of the projects that began with much hue and cry. The incomplete works on roads, nullahs, electricity poles, and trees buried in cement and concrete highlight the inefficiency of the municipal council and the autocratic attitude of the contractors.

The municipal council election will be held in the next few months. The administration has started preparations for it. The final Prabhag structure for the elections will be declared soon. Still, the condition of the city has not changed, and residents are facing severe inconvenience due to the incomplete development works.

The renovation of the three main roads in the city started two years ago. The works were launched with grandeur, amid speeches and banners of political leaders. Now, the work on these roads has come to a halt. The residents have to face severe inconvenience while travelling on these roads. The officers are paying no heed to the incomplete works, and no action has been taken against the contractors for leaving the projects unfinished.

The road between the Railway Station and Sub-district Hospital is considered most important, but it is filled with potholes, dust, and mud. Patients face several problems while going to the hospital.

The work on Mama Chowk to Station Road is incomplete, and the contractor has left the job halfway, leaving cement on the road. The road is now filled with mud and dust due to the rainy season.

The city nullahs have not been cleaned for several years, due to which the waterway is blocked during the rainy season. Residents, especially students walking on the road, face difficulties as water from the nullahs flows directly onto the streets.