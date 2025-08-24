Hingoli Above Poverty Line Ration Card Holders Deprived Of DBT Funds For Five Months | File Image

Hingoli: Maharashtra state government’s civil supply department implemented three schemes for ration card holders, including the Antyodaya Scheme, Primary Family Scheme, and Above Poverty Line (APL). Foodgrains are provided to the beneficiaries of the first two schemes, but the beneficiaries of the third scheme get funds directly transferred to their bank accounts through DBT. However, the government has not released the amount for the scheme since April 2025. Hence, the beneficiaries of APL have not received the amount for the past five months, and they have expressed great dissatisfaction with the government.

The supply department provides free foodgrains to ration card holders every month. The eligible beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Scheme get 35 kgs of wheat and rice every month. The beneficiaries of the Primary Family Scheme get three kgs of wheat and two kgs of rice every month. Each APL beneficiary gets Rs 170 every month directly into their bank accounts.

In all, 36,761 beneficiaries are eligible for the scheme in the district, which includes 4,998 in Aundha Nagnath taluka, 9,489 in Hingoli, 6,177 in Basmath, 6,081 in Sengaon, and 10,019 in Kalamnuri taluka. They have not received the amount for the past five months, from April to August. They visit the fair price shops to inquire about the amount, but they are not getting satisfactory answers. The department could not deposit the amount in its accounts since the funds had not been received from the state government. The district needs Rs 2,50,21,620 every month to give to the beneficiaries. In 36,761 eligible ration cards, there are 1,47,186 members, and each member gets Rs 170 per month.

District Supply Officer Appasaheb Patil said that the beneficiaries are inquiring daily about the funds, but the funds have not been received from the state government.