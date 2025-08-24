 Nashik: ‘Surprising! Defamation Notice To Rohit Pawar When His Own People Shot The Video,’ Says Supriya Sule On Kokate Row
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: ‘Surprising! Defamation Notice To Rohit Pawar When His Own People Shot The Video,’ Says Supriya Sule On Kokate Row

Nashik: ‘Surprising! Defamation Notice To Rohit Pawar When His Own People Shot The Video,’ Says Supriya Sule On Kokate Row

“A colleague from the same party sitting behind Minister Manikrao Kokate in the legislature made a video which brought him in trouble,” said NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, while speaking at a program in Nashik’s Khedgaon village.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: ‘Surprising! Defamation Notice To Rohit Pawar When His Own People Shot the Video,’ Says Supriya Sule On Kokate Row | File Photo

“A colleague from the same party sitting behind Minister Manikrao Kokate in the legislature made a video which brought him in trouble,” said NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, while speaking at a program in Nashik’s Khedgaon village, also made a joke, saying, 'We are less than the number, but we are honest.'

After the video of Kokate playing rummy in the Legislative Council went viral, there was a stir across the state, and Manikrao Kokate lost the post of Agriculture Minister.

After that, he was given the post of Sports Minister. Kokate has sent a notice of defamation to MLA Rohit Pawar for making the said video go viral in the media. Commenting on it, MP Sule made the above claim in Dindori. 

Read Also
Pune Pub Raid Video: MNS Shuts Down Freshers' Party For Serving Alcohol To Minor Students Of 3...
article-image

She said, Kokate's video was not captured by us but by his own people. Still, a defamation notice was sent to Rohit. This is surprising. She warned the ruling powers that we are not afraid of such tendencies and will continue to fight.

FPJ Shorts
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties
Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue Efforts Fail
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue Efforts Fail
Close Call! Enea Bastianini Escapes Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoids Collision With Riders During MotoGP Hungarian GP; Video
Close Call! Enea Bastianini Escapes Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoids Collision With Riders During MotoGP Hungarian GP; Video

Meanwhile, after MP Sule's revelation, a discussion has now started on who in the ruling party got Minister Kokate into trouble, and there are signs that a new dispute will start in the Mahayuti due to this issue.

Read Also
Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Replica Opens In Thailand’s Phuket
article-image

Chief Minister does not give time..

Addressing the event, Sule also accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of not giving him time even for meetings.

However, while retorting that I get my work done from Delhi, Kokate publicly thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Bank of India Implements Financial Inclusion Drive In Nashik, Launches 'Lakshya' Initiative

Central Bank of India Implements Financial Inclusion Drive In Nashik, Launches 'Lakshya' Initiative

Nashik: MLA Pravin Darekar Vows To Empower Credit Institutions In Maharashtra, Cites Central Govt's...

Nashik: MLA Pravin Darekar Vows To Empower Credit Institutions In Maharashtra, Cites Central Govt's...

Nashik's Sanika Chaudhary Wins Gold At District Athletics Championship, Secures Spot For State Level...

Nashik's Sanika Chaudhary Wins Gold At District Athletics Championship, Secures Spot For State Level...

Filmmaker Chandrakant Kulkarni Shares Memories Of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar At Jigisha Natya Sahavas

Filmmaker Chandrakant Kulkarni Shares Memories Of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar At Jigisha Natya Sahavas

Hingoli Above Poverty Line Ration Card Holders Deprived Of DBT Funds For Five Months

Hingoli Above Poverty Line Ration Card Holders Deprived Of DBT Funds For Five Months