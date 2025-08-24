Nashik: ‘Surprising! Defamation Notice To Rohit Pawar When His Own People Shot the Video,’ Says Supriya Sule On Kokate Row | File Photo

“A colleague from the same party sitting behind Minister Manikrao Kokate in the legislature made a video which brought him in trouble,” said NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, while speaking at a program in Nashik’s Khedgaon village, also made a joke, saying, 'We are less than the number, but we are honest.'

After the video of Kokate playing rummy in the Legislative Council went viral, there was a stir across the state, and Manikrao Kokate lost the post of Agriculture Minister.

After that, he was given the post of Sports Minister. Kokate has sent a notice of defamation to MLA Rohit Pawar for making the said video go viral in the media. Commenting on it, MP Sule made the above claim in Dindori.

She said, Kokate's video was not captured by us but by his own people. Still, a defamation notice was sent to Rohit. This is surprising. She warned the ruling powers that we are not afraid of such tendencies and will continue to fight.

Meanwhile, after MP Sule's revelation, a discussion has now started on who in the ruling party got Minister Kokate into trouble, and there are signs that a new dispute will start in the Mahayuti due to this issue.

Chief Minister does not give time..

Addressing the event, Sule also accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of not giving him time even for meetings.

However, while retorting that I get my work done from Delhi, Kokate publicly thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah.