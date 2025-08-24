Parbhani Women Mountaineers Conquer Maharashtra’s Highest Peak, Kalsubai | Sourced

Parbhani: Five women mountaineers of the district have conquered the Kalsubai Peak, which is considered the highest peak in Maharashtra state. The team started the expedition on Saturday (August 23) and climbed the height of 5,400 feet in just three and a half hours.

Kalsubai Peak is considered the Mount Everest of Maharashtra and is situated near Bari Village in Akole taluka in Ahilyanagar district. The team of mountaineers included Jyostna Paul, Rukmini Jadhav, Kiran Dharme, Ranjana Jadhav, and Rohini Dighe.

The team completed the expedition despite heavy rain, a mud-filled path, and a slippery climb. The task was completed due to the strong determination, support of the team members, and enthusiasm, they said.