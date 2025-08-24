Nashik Civic Polls 2025: State Election Commission Approves Draft Ward Composition, Objections Can Be Filed Till Sept 4 | FPJ Photo

The State Election Commission has given the green light to the much-awaited draft ward composition of the Nashik Municipal Corporation on Friday (August 22).

There has been no change in the 2011 population base, 122-member strength, four-member ward composition and the ward composition process. This has made it clear that the ward composition will remain the same as was the case in the 2017 elections.

As per the announced ward composition, the four-member ward composition and the method of ward composition from the northern part have remained the same; hence Makhamalabad area of Nashik Municipal Corporation has been declared as ward number one this year as well.

Twenty-nine four-member wards have been formed, and as per the previous ward composition, moreover, wards 15 and 19 have come into existence as three-member wards this year as well.

While forming the ward, the population groups have been combined. Accordingly, the population of the ward has been determined, and a ward with an average population of 55,000 has been formed.

Objections and suggestions can be filed on this ward structure till September 4. The map and information on the draft ward structure have been displayed at the entrance of the municipal headquarters.

With the seventh five-yearly election of the Nashik Municipal Corporation approaching, the attention of all Nashik residents was focused on the draft ward structure. There was curiosity among political parties about whether there would be a three- or four-member structure.

The ruling BJP benefited from the elections held in 2017, so there is talk of maintaining the same ward structure.

Average of 55 thousand voters in each ward

No census has been conducted after 2011. That year, the population of the Nashik Municipal Corporation area was 12.84 lakh. There has been a huge increase in the population in the last fourteen years. Considering this, in the current election, there will be an average of 55,000 voters in each ward. This is an increase of twelve to fifteen thousand compared to 2017.

Party strength in the 2017 Municipal Elections

BJP - 66

Shiv Sena - 35

Congress - 06

NCP - 06

MNS - 05

Others - 04

So, the total number of councillors happens to be 122 .